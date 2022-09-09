AP News Summary at 12:03 p.m. EDT

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Bells have tolled around Britain and mourners are flocking to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country entered a new age under a new king. King Charles III planned to meet Friday with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. As the United Kingdom began a 10-day mourning period, people worldwide gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen. She died Thursday. In Britain and its former colonies, the admiration for Elizabeth was occasionally mixed with scorn for the institution and the imperial history she represented.

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident. The nuclear plant — Europe’s largest — was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war.

Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board is comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republicans had voted no last week, effectively killing the proposal with a 2-2 tie. Supporters had submitted more than 750,000 signatures, easily clearing the minimum needed to get on the ballot.

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections. They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County. Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.

African nations seek funds as cost of climate change rises

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — From drought to cyclones and sea level rise, the cost of damage caused by climate change in Africa will only get higher as the world warms, stirring concerns from activists and officials about how to pay for it. Africa’s islands and coastal states will be heavily exposed to rising seas and will spend about $50 billion in damages by 2050, a report released Thursday by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization said. The report’s findings stirred renewed calls for compensation for the continent by many who believe rich nations that emit far more planet-warming gases into the atmosphere should foot the bill for climate catastrophes.

Noem sought to avoid ethics hearing, seal off records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

San Quentin inmates find community through tennis

INSIDE SAN QUENTIN STATE PRISON, Calif. (AP) — Every corner of the yard at San Quentin State Prison is filled with activity and energy. There, you’ll find a single tennis court, a handful of regulars and some competitive fun against outsiders. Some of the men learned to play before being imprisoned and others have honed their skills inside. It's a chance for these men to forget life behind bars for a little while.

Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker

LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — Iconic French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. At the glassmakers' plant in central France, workers are preparing to put the furnace into a slumber for at least four months. The 77-year-old company counts generations of French schoolchildren, Mongolian yak herders and Afghan diners among worldwide users of its glasses, bowls and plates. Actor Daniel Craig drank from one its “Picardie” tumblers when playing James Bond in “Skyfall.” Duralex's thunderous machines that turn incandescent blobs of molten glass into hundreds of thousands of tableware items each day will fall silent on Nov. 1.