AP News Summary at 12:12 a.m. EDT

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations said Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain.” That description was underscored a short time later by the first Russian strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. chief toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned the attacks on civilians.

EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs' assets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden doesn’t want to just seize the yachts, luxury homes and other assets of Russian oligarchs, he wants to sell off the pricey goods and use the money to help rebuild Ukraine. He’s asking Congress to streamline the process to allow that to happen. In the latest attempt to pressure Russia to end its war and to pay for the enormous costs of defending Ukraine, the Biden administration on Thursday called on Congress to enhance U.S. authority to liquidate assets seized from Russian elites — the “bad guys,” as Biden called them.

Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest report on gross domestic product is complicating President Joe Biden’s pitch that the U.S. economy is strong. It shows that the economy shrank at a 1.4% annualized rate during the first three months of this year. Biden says the drop reflects technical quirks such as businesses adding less to their inventories, while Republicans have a direct line of attack to say the problem is rooted in inflation at a 40-year high. The risk for Biden is now a muddled message going into the midterm elections at a time when voters are focused on the economy.

Report calls out abuse of social media by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Among the scathing findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that the Minneapolis Police Department used covert or fake social media accounts to monitor Black activists and organizations. And it did so despite having no clear public safety rationale for doing so. The report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights echoes past revelations of surveillance by other law enforcement agencies targeting prominent people and communities of color even though they weren’t doing anything illegal. Experts say what happened in Minnesota is also happening in many other jurisdictions because there are few rules in place and no accountability.

2022 NFL Draft l First round features 5 Georgia defenders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A first round of the NFL draft featured a record five defenders taken from one school as the night began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders. The old record was four set by the University of Miami in 2004 and tied by Florida State in 2006. The night began with the Jaguars selecting edge rusher Travon Walker and ended with the Vikings selecting safety Lewis Cine at No. 32. The Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt at 28. And the Eagles grabbed D-tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13.

British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities say the premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory’s ports have been arrested on drug smuggling charges in South Florida. A criminal complaint shows Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested Thursday by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport. They are charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money. Officials said Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard had been at the airport to meet with drug traffickers who in reality were undercover DEA agents, to see a shipment of $700,000 in cash that the the BVI officials expected to receive for helping smuggle cocaine from Colombia to Miami and New York.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers' concerns

HOUSTON (AP) — The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.” The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities. But Charlie Minn, the film’s director, says it's a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.

Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led House now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. He's expected to sign it within days. The bill was immediately challenged in court by abortion rights advocates. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a similar law in Texas to stand.

'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015. In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.” In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road. Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.

