AP News Summary at 12:04 p.m. EDT

Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak says it's working to restore canceled trains now that a tentative railway union deal is in place that avoids a strike. At the White House, President Joe Biden praised both unions and the rail companies for averting a shutdown that could have badly hurt the economy and American families. A strike would've disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads. Under the labor deal, rail workers will receive 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Railroads agree to ease strict attendance policies to address some union concerns about working conditions. Biden said the deal will keep the “critical rail system” working.

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield. Putin and Xi met Thursday in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting is overshadowed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and strains in China’s relations with the U.S., Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory. The event is part of Xi’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he sent the two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington. It's part of a political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott tweeted Thursday he sent the buses to call on the Biden administration to "secure the border.” The men and women who were dropped off stood outside Harris' official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching bags of their belongings before moving to a nearby church. Republicans say President Joe Biden's policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats criticize the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico.

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners have spent hours waiting in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles (7 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Federer posted his news on Twitter. He says his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company. This announcement news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open. That tournament was expected to be the last of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

Medic: Russians tortured Ukrainian detainees, often to death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Pastor-led group seeks missing migrants in border desert

IRONWOOD FOREST NATIONAL MONUMENT, Arizona (AP) — This summer has been especially lethal for migrants crossing the US-Mexican border illegally. In Arizona, migrants who get sick or injured while walking dozens of miles of essentially uninhabited desert washes and mountains in torrid heat are often abandoned by their smugglers. Forensic experts estimate 80% of those who die are never found, identified or recovered. But one Pentecostal pastor in Tucson and his small group of volunteers is trying to bring comfort to missing migrants’ families by going on grueling desert hikes to find traces of their relatives. Óscar Andrade has received more than 400 calls from distressed families since March alone – and found nearly 50 remains since last year.

Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts

The founder of outdoor gear company Patagonia, long known for environmental activism, says the company is transferring all of the its voting shares into a trust “dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature.” In a letter posted on the privately-held company’s website on Wednesday night, founder Yvon Chouinard said the 50-year-old company would transfer 100% of the its voting stock to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and and 100% of its nonvoting stock had been given to the Holdfast Collective. Each year after reinvesting profits back into the company, Chouinard said remaining funds will be distributed as a dividend to the trusts in their ongoing efforts to fight the climate crisis.

‘Abbott Elementary’ creator visits Kimmel, collects apology

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson went on Jimmy Kimmel's show two days after the comedian drew ire for pretending to lie drunk on the Emmys stage while she collected an award. Kimmel apologized and ceded the stage so Brunson could deliver a longer acceptance speech than the 45 second one she was allotted on Monday. Kimmel had been dragged onstage by co-presenter Will Arnett, who claimed Kimmel had too much to drink. When Brunson won the best comedy writing Emmy, Kimmel didn't stand up. He was blasted online as being rude at the minimum for overshadowing Brunson's Emmy moment. “Abbott Elementary” returns for its second season Sept. 21 on ABC.