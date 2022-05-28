AP News Summary at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district. And light blue ribbons adorn the giant oaks that shade the city’s central square, where mourners come to lay flowers around a fountain and write messages on wooden crosses that bear the victims’ names. In front of a day care center on one of the city’s main streets, 21 wooden chairs sit empty. Everyone in the predominantly Latino city of roughly 16,000 people seems to know someone whose life has been turned upside down.

Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

The actions of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers are at the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities acknowledged Friday that children and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while the police chief told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Robb Elementary School. The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

In the hours and days since the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, authorities have given varying accounts of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre at Robb Elementary School is ongoing, but much is already known about the nearly two hours that passed between when authorities say Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother and when police radio traffic indicated that the 18-year-old gunman was dead and the siege was over.

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggests that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface of a rural site in western Pennsylvania. That's according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 dig at Dent's Run. The report was authored by a geophysicist who performed testing at the site. The government has long claimed its excavation did not yield any of the Civil War-era gold that legend says was buried there. The newly revealed geophysical survey was part of a court-ordered release of government records on the FBI’s treasure hunt.

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims to have overrun a key rail hub in Ukraine while its troops fight defenders in the streets of another eastern city. The Russian Defense Ministry says the railroad center Lyman has been “completely liberated’’ by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists. Meanwhile, Russian troops sought on Saturday to encircle Ukrainian defenders in the manufacturing center of Sievierodonetsk. Fighting there has cut power and cellphone service and terrorized the civilians who haven’t fled. Having failed to capture Ukraine's capital, the Russians have set out to seize parts of the eastern industrial region Donbas not already controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

A federal judge has ruled that former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio must remain jailed while awaiting trial on charges that he conspired with other members of the far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said in an order issued late Friday that Tarrio poses a danger to the public. The judge refused to release Tarrio on bond. An indictment in March charged Tarrio and others with plotting to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfere with the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, which Democrat Joe Biden won over Republican President Donald Trump.

Children among 31 killed at church fair stampede in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a stampede at a church charity event in southern Nigeria has left 31 people dead and seven injured. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and “many children.” Police said the stampede took place at an annual “Shop for Free” program organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state. Such events are common in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, where more than 80 million people live in poverty. Police say Saturday’s charity program was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. but dozens arrived early and somehow the locked gate was broken open. Dozens of residents thronged the scene, mourning the dead. Doctors and emergency workers treated some of the injured as they lay in the open field.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the mass shooting of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might lead to a breakthrough in the political stalemate on guns in the United States. That hope was dashed shortly afterward when the National Rifle Association's CEO gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from the shooting that killed at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. While much has changed since Sandy Hook, and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, it seems that an expansive view of gun rights is so tightly woven into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest

CANNES, France (AP) — Ruben Ostlund’s social satire “Triangle of Sadness” has won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, handing Ostlund one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for the second time. Cannes also named Korean star Song Kang Ho best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about a Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby. Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in Iran. This year’s award for best first film went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for “War Pony,” a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

Madrid wins Champions League final marred by crowd chaos

PARIS (AP) — Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France. Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal with a close-range finish in the 59th. minute. It gave Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti a record fourth European Cup title. Madrid completed a Champions League-La Liga double. Liverpool finished the season that promised so much with just two domestic cups in England. Police deployed tear gas on Liverpool fans waiting in long lines to get into the stadium before kickoff. Some fans climbed fences to get into the stadium.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0