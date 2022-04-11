AP News Summary at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Meanwhile, the U.S. says a Russian convoy and other troops and materiel are on the move for an apparent planned offensive in Ukraine's east.

Iowa rejected Biden, but president back to sell rural plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 2020 presidential campaign limped to a fourth place finish in the state’s technologically glitchy caucus. After bouncing back to win the nomination, Biden lost the state to Donald Trump in November. Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet more political peril. He's saddled with sagging approval ratings and inflation at a 40-year high. The president will promote his economic plans to help rural families struggling with higher costs. He'll also showcase the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last fall.

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.

US orders consular staff to leave Shanghai amid COVID surge

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to obtain food and daily necessities. The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the advisory last week that made the decision to leave voluntary. China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures.

Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. The government’s consumer price index being released Tuesday is expected to show that prices shot up 8.4% from 12 months earlier, according to economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet. That would mark the fastest year-over-year inflation since December 1981. The March numbers will be the first the capture the full surge in gasoline prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets..

Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento's rebuilding efforts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in Sacramento has shaken a downtown core rattled in recent years by violence, protests and the pandemic's economic drubbing. Police say the April 3 shooting that left six people dead was gang-related but no alleged shooters have been arrested. More than 100 bullets were fired as bars emptied for the night blocks from the state Capitol. That area illustrates the successes and challenges of many U.S. urban centers. Sacramento has tried for years to redefine its reputation as a sleepy city. Revitalization efforts include a new arena hosting professional basketball games and concerts and a newly renovated convention center.

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol. His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled. Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

A trial on whether pharmacy chain Walgreens bears responsibility for the opioid crisis started Monday in Florida on the heels of opening statements last week in another opioid trial in West Virginia. The cases are pressing ahead even as companies have been settling many of the claims filed by state and local governments across the U.S. Going to trial brings risk for both sides. If the suing governments win, they could get major payments. But rulings for the companies could help bolster their cases that they shouldn't be held liable for a complicated epidemic linked to the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans over two decades.

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children have fled homes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children's agency says nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion. And UNICEF says the United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed, though the numbers is almost certainly much higher. UNICEF’s emergency programs director told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible.” Manuel Fontaine said it was something he had not before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean win big at CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards. Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year Monday night for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show from Nashville, Tennessee that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos. The Judds reunited on the show for their first major awards show performance in more than two decades. Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled to co-host the show with Anthony Mackie before testing positive for COVID-19, hosted segments of the show from home and moved her performance to her backyard.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0