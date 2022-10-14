AP News Summary at 12:05 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 along walking trail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he killed three more people and wounded two others. Raleigh police Chief Estella Patterson on Friday said the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon. Those killed were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. The suspect eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested. Authorities haven't determined a motive.

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil. Truss said at a hastily arranged news conference Friday that she was acting to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.” Truss also fired Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief on Friday, replacing him with former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt. Truss is trying to restore order after three weeks of turmoil sparked by the government’s tax-cutting “mini budget.” Truss vowed to press on with other aspects of her economic plan, saying “I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy.”

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he thinks a mobilization of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country’s troops in Ukraine will to be completed in two weeks. Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defense Ministry said would get called up have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. The call-up, announced by Putin in September, has proved hugely unpopular in Russia, where almost all men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn’t clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Xi is all but certain to be given a third five-year term as party leader at the end of a major party congress that opens Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world.

A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest this fall, the Democratic candidate doesn’t seem so assured of winning. Oregon is the unlikely site of one of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country. The main reason for the race’s unpredictability is Betsy Johnson, a longtime former Democratic lawmaker who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats call her a spoiler who is taking votes from Tina Kotek. That could mean a victory for Republican Christine Drazan. President Joe Biden will campaign for Kotek on Friday. Mail-in ballots become available to voters next week.

Realtors apologizing for past discrimination, urging change

ST. LOUIS (AP) — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on pre-sale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home in predominantly Black north St. Louis at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price. Black Americans have faced housing discrimination for decades. Now, some real estate leaders are apologizing for past discrimination while promising to push for change. Last month, the St. Louis area’s largest real estate trade group issued a formal apology for past discrimination. A national group and realtors in cities like Atlanta and Chicago have shown similar remorse.

Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday night. “But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it.” In fact, Parton believes she gets too much attention for her philanthropic work – which ranges from promoting childhood literacy to supporting those affected by natural disasters and providing numerous college scholarships through her Dollywood Foundation.

New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller “Halloween Ends” and a new TV spin-off from the “Supernatural” franchise. ”Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. And “High School,” the 2019 memoir by indie pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada for the Amazon Freevee service.