AP News Summary at 12:05 p.m. EST

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have turned the city of Bakhmut into ruins as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to capture after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia’s 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed to have annexed in September. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year. Some buildings there remain standing, but the battle has heated up around Bakhmut since Ukraine's army recaptured the southern city of Kherson.

Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 to likely end Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of winning soccer’s biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is one of soccer’s greatest players. He didn't start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. Morocco will play either France or England in the semifinals.

Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court were to revisit its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It's the latest part of Biden's legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president. Although gay marriage is no longer as contentious as it once was, Biden will be signing the legislation amid a backlash on the right over issues of gender identity. That's heightened fears about the durability of the country's changes on civil rights and other issues, too.

Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — The challenges facing the Democratic Party heading into the next campaign have come into sharp relief just a few days after the party celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday raised the prospect of a tumultuous three-way race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. It set off a scramble among potential Democratic and Republican candidates to assess whether they could win their party’s nomination. And it prompted difficult questions about whether Democrats might financially and politically support Sinema over their own nominee if she decides to seek reelection.

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. The organizing committee said Wahl received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

Germany: Suspect dead after killing mother, taking hostages

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died. Police initially said they were communicating with the suspect before announcing shortly after noon Saturday that the hostage situation was over, and the hostages were safe and “outwardly uninjured.” Dresden police didn’t immediately respond to requests for confirmation about whether the 40-year-old suspect had been killed by police or died from self-inflicted injuries. Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based. The 40-year-old German was also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother, whose body was found in another part of the city early Saturday.

Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — The impacts of climate change hit communities across the country, yet voters in rural areas are the least likely to feel Washington is in their corner on the issue. Rural Americans and experts suggest there’s a disconnect between the way leaders talk about climate change and the way these communities experience it. AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the 2022 midterm electorate, shows clear differences between urban and rural communities in voter sentiment on President Joe Biden’s handling of climate. Around 6 in 10 urban voters approve, but the figure drops to roughly 4 in 10 for rural voters.

Effect of Georgia's voting law unclear, despite high turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week. That was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber, and not because of any large-scale problems with voting. And that's prompting Georgia Republicans to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several new restrictions on voting were overblown. Voting rights and community groups say their grassroots efforts to work around the new restrictions were key to the relatively strong turnout. But they also say they don’t know how many people might have been deterred from voting due to the new restrictions.

Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s poor, mainly peasants and Indigenous people, had hoped that Pedro Castillo’s victory last year in a runoff presidential election would redress their plight or at least end their invisibility. They got none of that during the 17 months he was in office before being ousted and detained Wednesday. Instead, they saw Castillo face the racism and discrimination they often experience. His clothes, accent and customs were mocked. Opponents did not hold back insults. Now, with Castillo in jail and the country being led by his former vice president, Dina Boluarte, it remains to be seen if she, too, will be subjected to the same overt discrimination.

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act and it includes authorizations for a $34 billion plan to protect residents and the petrochemical industry near Galveston and Houston in Texas. It's the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Water Resources Development Act of 2022, passed Thursday, authorizes the Texas project plus 24 smaller ones. It also provides guidance to the Army Corps in critical areas like flood control, storm protection and navigation. The measure now heads to the Senate.