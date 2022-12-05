AP News Summary at 12:05 p.m. EST

Ukrainians hid orphaned children from Russian deportation

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Throughout the war in Ukraine, Russian authorities have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own. At least 1,000 children were seized from schools and orphanages in the Kherson region during Russia’s eight-month occupation of the area, their whereabouts still unknown. But locals say even more orphans would have been taken had it not been for the efforts of some in the community who tried to hide as many as they could. Analysts say Russian officials are conducting a deliberate depopulation campaign in occupied parts of Ukraine and deporting children under the guise of medical rehabilitation schemes and adoption programs.

Supreme Court takes up clash of religion and gay rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court justices are raising sharply worded questions in the latest clash of religion and gay rights to reach the high court. The lawyer for a Colorado woman who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples told the court Monday that the law shouldn't make her. But two justices retorted that if she is allowed to discriminate in this way, what next for someone who says his religion forbids him to serve blacks, or Muslims or anyone else. Colorado designer Lorie Smith and her supporters say ruling against her would force artists including painters, photographers, writers and musicians to do work that is against their faith.

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends

BEIJING (AP) — China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-COVID controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a "zero-COVID“ strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. Commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities are allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months. The government announced plans to vaccinate millions of elderly people. That spurred hopes for quick reopening of the country. But health experts and economists warn it will be mid-2023 and possibly 2024 before “zero COVID” ends.

North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Two power substations in a North Carolina county were struck by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 35,400 customers Monday morning, down by several thousand from the peak of the outages. In response, officials had announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools are closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation but it appeared gates were breached at both sites.

Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters

ATLANTA (AP) — Raphael Warnock is the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, having broken the color barrier with a special election victory in January 2021. Now Warnock can add another distinction by winning a full six-year term in a Tuesday runoff. Standing in the way is another Black man, Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The two men have cut different paths and offer clearly opposing visions for the country, including on race and racism, despite their common upbringings in the wake of the civil rights movement and the guarantee of a historical first from their Senate matchup. Black voters in this Deep South state say the choice is stark.

Sudan's generals, pro-democracy group ink deal to end crisis

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group have signed a deal to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework was signed Monday by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo and the leaders of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change. It appears to offer only the broadest outlines for how the country will resume its progression to democracy. That process was upended in October 2021, when Burhan unseated the civilian half of Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council with Dagolo’s backing.

Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. But loyalties be blurred in Spain’s tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities often mix in unpredictable ways. Sulaika Hosain is “100% Spanish” yet her sympathies will tilt toward Morocco come kickoff on Tuesday in Qatar. She says that "when Morocco plays, something moves inside me.”

US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Monday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also slipped. Crude prices bounced around after a group of world leaders agreed to a boycott of most Russian oil and China loosened some COVID restrictions. Markets in Asia rose, while markets in Europe slipped. V.F. Corp., which makes Vans shoes and The North Face outdoor gear, sank after cutting its revenue forecast and announcing the departure of its CEO.

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

NEW YORK (AP) — There were plenty of reasons Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack to ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ shouldn't have worked. Jazz music for an animated television special featuring the famous comic strip characters? Yet the show has become a holiday tradition from its first airing in 1965, the music performed by Guaraldi's piano-led jazz trio even more so. What unites Prince, Michelle Obama and Foo Fighters? They all performed the soundtrack's “Linus and Lucy” in public. Members of show producer Lee Mendelson's family wish they had the envelope where he hurriedly wrote lyrics to the song “Christmas Time is Here.”

Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year

LONDON (AP) — Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2022 word of the year: “goblin mode.” It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022 as people around the world emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns. The word of the year is intended to reflect “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months." For the first time, this year’s winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.