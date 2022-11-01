AP News Summary at 12:10 p.m. EDT

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order Tuesday gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials have admitted responsibility and apologized for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun acknowledged that officers didn’t effectively handle emergency calls about the impending disaster. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific. An armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to hundreds of Chinese squid-fishing boats off Ecuador seeking to make an inspection for signs of illegal fishing. But three of the boats sped away and another turned aggressively toward the U.S. cutter, forcing it to take evasive action. Nobody was hurt in the confrontation reported for the first time by The Associated Press, but it represented a breach of international maritime protocol that has inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. Yet the unpredictable power cuts are adding another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling to cope with the stress of nearly nine months of war. Moscow has openly declared its intention to strike power stations and drive the country into the cold. Ukraine's government said approximately 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed, impacting 16 regions. The damage could be restored within weeks, say energy experts, if it wasn’t for Russia’s incessant shelling and the lack of equipment, much of which must be imported.

'A monster': Families, wounded confront Parkland shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families and those wounded are addressing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz in emotional and often angry terms about the devastation he brought to their lives. Wounded teacher Stacey Lippel told Cruz on Tuesday that “you are a monster with no remorse, and every breath you take is a breath wasted.” The sentencing hearing opened with the families of the 17 people he shot and killed at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School getting the chance to address him directly after nearly five years. The 17 people Cruz wounded are also speaking. A judge is to formally sentence Cruz on Wednesday to life in prison.

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Kirsnick Khari Ball was known as Takeoff and part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. He was 28. Houston police say officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling. No arrests have been announced. Police say security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but didn’t see who did it. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their debut as a duo “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in the fifth national elections since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.

Brazil truckers jam traffic to protest Bolsonaro loss

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked hundreds of roads to protest his election loss to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many truck drivers have jammed traffic in areas across the country since da Silva's victory on Sunday night and said they won’t acknowledge Bolsonaro’s defeat. Bolsonaro still hasn’t spoken publicly since official results were released roughly 36 hours ago, nor phoned da Silva to concede. A majority of Brazilian Supreme Court justices voted early Tuesday to order the federal highway police to clear the blocked roads immediately.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.