AP News Summary at 12:11 p.m. EDT

Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” at the site in Izium. He cited evidence of atrocities such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In the video, Zelenskyy says more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known. Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area on Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours. King Charles III, who for decades before his accession to the throne was the Prince of Wales, visited Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a service of prayer and reflection in honor of his late mother. Charles and his siblings will be standing vigil around the flag-draped coffin on Friday evening.

Putin assuages India over Ukraine as he courts key allies

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to assuage India’s concern about the conflict in Ukraine as he works to court key allies. Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a security summit in Uzbekistan on Friday. He said Moscow wants to see a quick end to the fighting and alleged Ukrainian officials won’t negotiate. His statements echoed remarks he made Thursday during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. China and India have refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. They also have increased their purchases of Russian oil and gas, helping Moscow offset the financial restrictions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moving to military base

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says the move Friday is voluntary. Those migrants who decide to make the trip will receive food and services and be housed in dormitory-type lodging, with separate quarters for families. Authorities haven't said what will happen to those who want to stay put. Baker has praised the residents of Martha's Vineyard for caring for the migrants, who are mostly from Venezuela, but says the island lacks the resources to provide long-term care. DeSantis, a Republican, has said the flights to Martha’s Vineyard are part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Mississippi's capital, and the state will stop handing out free bottled water on Saturday. But the crisis isn't over. Water pressure still hasn't been fully restored in Jackson, and some residents say their tap water still comes out looking dirty and smelling like sewage. Carey Wooten says even her dog won't drink it. Jackson's treatment plants need billions in repairs, the mayor says. Many blame systemic racism as the root cause. The tax base plummeted after white people moved to the suburbs in response to school desegregation, and government policies denied resources to the Black and poor people who stayed in the city.

LONDON DIARY: Reflections from the queue to mourn the queen

LONDON (AP) — Waiting in line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II is a singular event — no matter who you are. AP correspondent Samya Kullab was No. 3,017 in the queue one day this week outside Westminster Hall. The line was full of people touched by the queen's death in different ways. And as they wait in line and chat, they find things they have in common — and realize that they'd have never met if it were not for this singular event. In nearly eight hours in line, Kullab is able to make a bit more sense of the outpouring that the monarch's death brought to Britain.

Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

NEW YORK (AP) — The wave of attempted book banning and restrictions continues to intensify, the American Library Association reported Friday. Numbers for 2022 already approach last year’s totals, which were the highest levels in decades. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. Friday’s announcement is timed to Banned Books Week, which highlights some of the most contested releases. It begins Sunday and will be promoted around the country through table displays, posters, bookmarks and stickers and through readings, essay contests and other events.

Oktoberfest is back but inflation hits brewers, cost of beer

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest is on tap again in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations. The beer will be just as cold and the roast pork knuckle just as crispy. Mayor Dieter Reiter says the return of the city’s hallmark tourist event on Saturday is “beautiful.” But brewers and visitors are under pressure from inflation in ways they could hardly imagine in 2019. Energy, barley, hops, even paper and glue for labels, cardboard for cases and steel barrels have all gone up in price as record inflation has taken hold across Europe. The price of one of the hefty mugs that revelers will hoist has gone up by 15%, with the brewing industry under pressure from rising costs.

Review: A classic battle epic in ‘The Woman King’

In “The Woman King,” Viola Davis a mass of muscle, battle wounds and world weariness as General Nanisca, the head of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the West African Kingdom of Dohemy in the 19th century. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood the film is a throwback of sorts to the big, exciting, emotional warrior epics that used to be all too common at the multiplex, with the twist that it’s women not men driving the action, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. Rated PG-13, “The Woman King” is currently playing in theaters nationwide.