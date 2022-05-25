AP News Summary at 12:12 p.m. EDT

'Complete evil': Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An official says an 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way." Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s “Today” that police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack broke windows at the school in an effort to allow students and teachers inside to escape. Olivarez told CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. Eventually law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed him.

Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. Relatives who gathered at a civic center following the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde pleaded for information and turned to social media for help. By Wednesday morning, many were left with the grim reality of an unimaginable horror. Among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous."

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 kindergartners were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don't convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Takeaways: Trump's big defeat; election denial backfiring

Former President Donald Trump’s crusade for vengeance suffered two devastating blows when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won their primaries despite rejecting Trump’s entreaties to reverse his 2020 election loss. It’s a huge warning sign for the way Republican voters view the former president’s crusade to punish those who were not willing to overturn the will of the voters in 2020. Voters also demonstrated an openness to embracing some scandal-plagued candidates. Former football great Herschel Walker won his U.S. Senate primary in Georgia despite his checkered past, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shrugged off challengers who criticized her headline-grabbing, bombastic behavior.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

UK's Johnson faulted for lockdown parties but won't quit

LONDON (AP) — An investigative report blames British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior leaders for allowing boozy government parties that broke the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown rules. While Johnson said he took “full responsibility” for the breach, he insisted he would not resign. Revelations that Johnson and his staff repeatedly flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 have fueled outrage in Britain and led to calls from opponents for Johnson to step down over the scandal known as “partygate.” Johnson insisted again he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign, saying he was “humbled” and had “learned a lesson” but it was now time to “move on.”

Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd’s memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for the second anniversary of the Black man’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Activists planned the Wednesday vigil and a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul for the anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Events following the anniversary include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday to preserve offerings left at the square where Floyd was killed. An all-day festival followed by a concert at the square was also planned for Saturday.

Services set for 'hero' officer killed in supermarket attack

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The security guard killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting on May 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday, as the country grapples with another massacre at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two adults. The Buffalo Police Department will honor retired officer Aaron Salter with a presentation of honors at his funeral in Getzville. Services are also set for 77-year-old Pearl Young. The 55-year-old Salter fired multiple times at the gunman who attacked the Tops Friendly Market before being shot and killed himself. Young was a great-grandmother who is remembered as a Sunday school teacher at her church, a longtime volunteer in its soup kitchen and a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.

China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a game-changing bid by China to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security” and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific’s lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on cyber network governance, and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and classrooms. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting seven of the countries he hopes will endorse the so-called Common Development Vision.

Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home

Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner’s release, doing whate,ver is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months. Cherelle Griner became emotional detailing what little she knows about Brittney’s detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration has determined Griner is being wrongfully detained.

