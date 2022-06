AP News Summary at 12:34 p.m. EDT

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson says she's “truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation” and extends thanks to her new colleagues for their “gracious welcome.”

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Instead, the EPA is limited to plant-by-plant regulation, the high court said. The court’s ruling could complicate the administration’s plans to combat climate change.

Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Democratic president said Thursday there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.” Biden's remarks may cheer supporters who want to see him take more strident stances on the issue, but it's unlikely to change the outcome in Washington. At least two Democratic senators do not want to change the filibuster rule, closing off such an avenue to address abortion. Biden spoke from Madrid, where he was attending a NATO summit.

Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state’s near-total ban on the procedure triggered by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Thursday's ruling comes in a lawsuit filed this week on behalf of abortion clinics, which said the ban violated the state's constitution. Kentucky's attorney general plans to fight the order. The case reflects battles being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court left it up to the states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. Another ruling is expected Thursday in Florida, where a judge is weighing whether to block that state's 15-week abortion ban from going into effect.

Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts. The case probably will be argued in the fall. The appeal challenges a state court ruling that threw out the congressional districts drawn by North Carolina’s General Assembly that made GOP candidates likely victors in 10 of the state’s 14 congressional districts.

About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday's surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee's most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.

'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding

YAHIDNE, Ukraine (AP) — As the war grinds on in Ukraine, communities that were badly damaged early in the invasion are starting to rebuild. Villages such as Yahidne in the northern Chernihiv region are gradually returning to life a few months after Russian troops retreated. Now people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches. One volunteer rebuilding group is called Dobrobat. The name combines “dobro,” or kindness, with “bat” for battalion.

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Families of the more than 60 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned in Texas have began to confirm their worst fears. And a common narrative is taking shape from Honduras to Mexico: people seeking a better life. Children hoping to earn enough to support their parents. Young adults who had hoped college would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. decided to take a cousin on his return from a trip to his homeland. More than 50 of those migrants left in the sweltering heat on the outskirts of San Antonio have died, while others remain hospitalized.

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles and how people can best live alongside them. Scientists in India recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars to understand how they use territory around Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In Los Angeles, research showing how harmful a fragmented habitat and risks of inbreeding would be for mountain lions fueled support for building a wildlife crossing bridge over a busy freeway.

