AP News Summary at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight how violent extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is set to convene Tuesday. The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence. Leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are facing rare sedition charges for their alleged roles in the attack. Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy says Trump's tweet about a big rally was “a siren call to these folks.”

Abe's complicated legacy looms large for current Japan PM

TOKYO (AP) — Assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was perhaps the most divisive leader in recent Japanese history. He was also the longest serving and, by many estimations, the most influential. For current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this complicated, polarizing legacy offers both huge opportunities and possible roadblocks as he tries to push through many of his mentor’s unachieved policy goals. Kishida has gained political strength from a win in parliamentary elections Sunday, riding a surge of emotion and vows of resilience from voters. But he’s also lost the most powerful force in his party — Abe — and he'll have to make quick progress on growing worries like inflation and a stagnant economy.

Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces says she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly. Yuliia Paievska, who is better known as Taira, was freed on June 17. She was captured on March 16 in the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a team of Associated Press journalists smuggled out a data card on which she'd recorded 256 gigabytes of bodycam footage showing her medical team's desperate efforts to save wounded civilians and troops, including Russian soldiers. Taira credits the release of the video by AP with helping win her freedom. But she left behind a cell full of Ukrainian women she's hoping will also be released. Now Taira's trying now to regain her health and plans to write a sort of self-help book about enduring captivity.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are reverberating nationwide as states reemerge as the new battlefields for abortion rights. A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions. The decision keeps them legal up to 18 weeks until the court rules on a lawsuit challenging a stricter ban. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has declared most of the state’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. And in Michigan, an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures so voters can be asked on the November ballot whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom's life at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. It says federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion last month. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday cites the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. It requires medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.

Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

TOKYO (AP) — Days after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination, his party vowed to use its victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals. That includes strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution. The comfortable majority secured Sunday by the governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito could allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025. But the loss of Abe also opened up a period of uncertainly for his party. The promised constitutional amendment, for one, faces an uphill battle. Abe’s shooting shook the nation, and Japanese flocked to a Buddhist temple Monday to mourn their former leader.

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates are announcing the settlement of a class-action lawsuit against bail practices in Detroit, where hundreds of defendants are jailed for no other reason than their inability to afford court-imposed bail. The settlement stipulates that judges in the state’s 36th District Court identify a specific reason why cash bail is needed and that judges assume defendants are unable to pay even small bail amounts if they live in poverty. Advocates and court officials said the agreement, to be announced Tuesday, is a model for bail reform across Michigan and the nation, even as states and jurisdictions have rolled back progressive policies in response to the pandemic-era uptick in crime.

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. Sullivan’s revelation comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran’s activities will be a key subject of discussion.