AP News Summary at 12:13 a.m. EST

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist. The move Thursday marks a stunning turnaround for President Joe Biden, who as a candidate passionately denounced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing. It comes in a motion filed by the U.S. in a federal lawsuit brought by the fiancee of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and by the rights group he founded. In its filing, the Biden administration supports an argument from Prince Mohammed that his high office renders him immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts. Saudi officials killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum

Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Many workers signed off via internal messaging forums Thursday and on Twitter itself. It’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer. But the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it's gearing up for the World Cup. The tournament is one of the busiest events on Twitter, and can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.

Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in the second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Flight details of Friday's launch disclosed by South Korea and Japan suggest North Korea fired the weapon at a high angle. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada says depending on the weight of a warhead to be placed on the missile, the weapon's range could cover the entire mainland United States. The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aim to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen sanctions.

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Lake also traveled to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thursday. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say all ballots were counted and voters could go to any polling place in the county.

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing. It warns that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January. The Justice Department is fighting to keep Biden’s plan alive after it was halted by two federal courts in recent weeks. It argues that if the government restarts student loan payments as planned on Jan. 1, millions of Americans will get billed for debt that was promised to be canceled. But if the government extends the payment pause, it will cost billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a chartered bus as they returned from a field trip to their campus each died of a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler was released Thursday in response to a request from The Associated Press. LaKeshia Johnson, an administrator with the medical examiner’s office, also said the manner of death was homicide. Authorities say the suspect in Sunday's shooting, university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces second-degree murder and other charges. He's being held without bond.

Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has won the American League MVP award, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohtani, last year's winner, was picked first on two ballots and second on the other 28 for 280 points. Goldschmidt won the NL award for the first time after a couple of close calls earlier in his career. Padres third baseman Manny Machado came in second.