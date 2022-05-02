AP News Summary at 12:28 a.m. EDT

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday. Ohio voters will decide gubernatorial nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. Indiana's contests will determine whether the state's Legislature becomes more conservative. Former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful will be tested in Ohio, where he's issued endorsements in a Senate primary marred by Republican divisions and in races for the U.S. House and secretary of state. Democrats are watching a threat to incumbent congresswoman Shontel Brown from progressive Nina Turner in Cleveland.

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. official is warning that Russia plans to annex large portions of eastern Ukraine later this month. Michael Carpenter is U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He said Monday that the U.S. believes the Kremlin also plans to recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move, he said, would be recognized by the United States or its allies. Carpenter cited information that Russia is planning sham referendums in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Meanwhile, the Mariupol steel mill that has become the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Lawmakers seek police boss' journals in Ronald Greene probe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold the former head of the state police in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals. Talks broke down Monday in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. John Bel Edwards. The panel's chairman told The Associated Press he will move forward with proceedings to force Kevin Reeves to turn over the journals. The panel has already elicited explosive testimony from police officials that Greene’s 2019 death was covered up and that his beating by troopers amounted to “torture and murder.”

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.

Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy. Yet with inflation having surged to a 40-year high, the Fed has come under pressure to act aggressively to slow spending and curb the price spikes that are bedeviling households and companies. After the central bank’s latest rate-setting meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is set to announce that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point — the sharpest rate hike since 2000.

Ukrainian refugees at camp in Mexico City await US action

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On a dusty field on the east side of Mexico’s sprawling capital, some 500 Ukrainian refugees are waiting in large tents under a searing sun for the United States government to tell them they can come. The camp has only been open a week and 50 to 100 people are arriving every day. Some have already been to the U.S. border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun, anywhere they could find a ticket from Europe. Advocates are urging the U.S. government to process their cases quickly.

Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are beginning to have the feel of an open-air morgue. The dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. Among them are the charred body of an unidentifiable man propped on an anti-tank barrier, four dead soldiers — apparently Russian — arranged in the letter Z that has become a symbol of the Russian invasion, and the bodies of three people found inside an apartment. Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime.

As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico’s tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Residents in neighborhoods on the edge of Las Vegas were told to be ready to leave their homes. It's the biggest wildfire in the U.S. and is moving quickly through groves of ponderosa pine because of hot, dry and windy conditions that make for extreme wildfire danger. Forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across New Mexico and in western Texas.

Sydney man gets 12 years for murdering gay American in 1988

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for the 1988 murder of an American who fell off a Sydney cliff that was known as a gay meeting place. The death of mathematician Scott Johnson was initially called a suicide, but his family pressed for further investigation. A coroner in 2017 found a number of assaults, some fatal, where the victims had been targeted because they were thought to be gay. Scott White pleaded guilty in January and could have been sentenced to up to life in prison. The judge said she did not find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was a gay hate crime, which would have led to a longer sentence.

