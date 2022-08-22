AP News Summary at 12:15 a.m. EDT

DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of asylum seekers from across Latin America and the Caribbean are getting caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policy after two Republican governors started sending busloads of migrants to New York City and Washington. Border cities such as San Diego have long wrestled with influxes of asylum-seekers and created well-oiled machines to respond. But the nation’s largest city and its capital were caught flat-footed. That created an opening for Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona. Nearly 8,000 migrants have arrived on the state-sponsored bus trips, straining the resources and humanitarian services of both cities, which have also sought assistance from the federal government.

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”

As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers

From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn’t want to halt its reach anytime soon. In recent weeks, Amazon has said it will spend billions of dollars in two gigantic acquisitions that, if approved, will broaden its ever growing presence in the lives of consumers. The company is targeting two areas: health care, through its $3.9 billion buyout of the primary care company One Medical, and the “smart home,” where it plans to expand its already mighty presence through a $1.7 billion merger with iRobot, the maker of the popular robotic Roomba vacuum.

AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter. That's according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. The poll comes from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows majorities of Americans view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues. The poll found 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans and a majority of those in gun-owning households.

Haitians launch protests, demand ouster of prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of protesters have marched through Haiti’s capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. Associated Press journalists on Monday observed an unidentified man fatally shoot a demonstrator in Port-au-Prince and then flee. Demonstrator Lionel Jean-Pierre said things in Haiti have gotten out of control. Violence and kidnappings in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas have surged in recent months, with warring gangs killing hundreds of civilians as they grow more powerful. Poverty also has deepened and inflation has reached 29%.

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served the government for more than five decades. The 81-year-old Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leader in the federal response to AIDS and other infectious diseases well before the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci told The Associated Press on Monday that walking away after 54 years was bittersweet.

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the federal investigation would be separate from the Arkansas State Police investigation of the arrest. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

EXPLAINER: Pregnancy complications under abortion spotlight

Serious pregnancy complications are rare in the U.S., but they still affect thousands of women each year. They may endanger the health of the mother, fetus or both. Many are more common in Black patients and contribute to their disproportionately high maternal mortality rate. Severe cases may force patients and their physicians to consider abortions, but laws enacted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade limit that option. At least 19 states with abortion restrictions allow exemptions if the mother develops a condition with severe or life-threatening health consequences. Determining whether either situation exists is often challenging.

Ukraine soccer league defies Russian war to begin season

A new Ukrainian soccer league season starts Tuesday under threat of more Russian attacks in a war that stopped all games being played since February. The elegant Olympic Stadium staged the biggest European soccer games in the past decade though none as poignant as when Shakhtar Donetsk plays Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv. Both are teams from eastern cities that are fighting for their very existence. No fans will be allowed in the 65,000-capacity stadium downtown and the players must be rushed to bomb shelters if air raid sirens sound. The league restart has the blessing of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.