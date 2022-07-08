AP News Summary at 12:32 p.m. EDT

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

TOKYO (AP) — Shinzo Abe was a political blueblood groomed for power. Japan’s longest serving prime minister, he was also perhaps the most polarizing, complex politician in recent Japanese history. Abe, who was assassinated Friday, angered both liberals at home and World War II victims in Asia with his hawkish push to revamp the military and his revisionist view that Japan was given an unfair verdict by history for its brutal past. At the same time, he revitalized Japan’s economy, led efforts for the nation to take a stronger role in Asia and served as a rare beacon of political stability before stepping down two years ago for health reasons.

Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion as he faced mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject. Raising his voice, he renewed his strong criticism of the Supreme Court's decision two week's ago to end that constitutional right. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow price increases. The past year’s streak of robust hiring has been good for job seekers and has led to higher pay for many employees. But it has also helped fuel the highest inflation in four decades and heightened pressure on the Fed to further slow borrowing and spending. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, matching a near-50-year low that was reached before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been a sought-after witness over his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob at the Capitol. The former Trump counsel was subpoenaed for his testimony. In stunning testimony last week, the panel was told by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Cipollone warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new U.N.-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. A less biodiverse planet would hugely impact humans, which use about 50,000 wild species every day. According to the report, 1 out of 5 people in the world’s 7.9 billion population depends on wild species for food and income.

Tear gas: Senators decry lack of federal safety assessment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Questions posed about the safety of tear gas remain unanswered, even after more than a dozen U.S. senators asked a congressional watchdog to look into the issue. Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley's office called the report from the Government Accountability Office completely inadequate. The report's lead author says the researchers found essentially no information on whether federal agencies have assessed the safety of the crowd-control munitions. Merkley is particularly concerned because Portland was an epicenter of the protests. Oregon’s largest city saw months of nightly, often violent demonstrations and vandalism following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Gun applicants in NY will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits by requiring people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.” It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups as missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings. But some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and how it will address free speech concerns. Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources.