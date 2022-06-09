AP News Summary at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony included a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

Takeaways: 'Carnage' at the Capitol and a case against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Audiences watching the first public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot saw one injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” They saw video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. And they saw former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies. Panel members worked to lay out a devastating case as they tried to tell the story of how it happened, and how to prevent it from ever happening again, for history. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the panel, says, “We can’t sweep what happened under the rug.”

A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings are being held with the help of a big-time television producer, and dramatic revelations have been promised. But this is an event that many Americans saw unfold live, and in countless clips and memes on their smartphones in the coming months. So the hearings effectively represent a rerun. Has the nation moved on? Is a gripping show about events from 18 months ago — even with fresh video — something that can make anyone change their minds? The answers may have bearing on whether the Capitol insurrection is remembered as a spontaneous outburst or a planned and existential threat to democracy.

Report: Police knew of injured at Texas school while waiting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police waited for protective equipment as they delayed entering the Texas elementary school where a gunman inside killed 19 children and two teachers. That's according to a review of law enforcement documents and records obtained by The New York Times. The records show that police waited even as they became aware that some victims needed medical treatment. Police waited more than hour to confront the gunman on May 24 even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go inside.

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in western Maryland, leaving three coworkers dead and one other critically injured before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout. The Washington County sheriff said the victims of Thursday's shooting and the suspect all worked at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect fled after the shooting in a vehicle and he was tracked down by Maryland State Police. The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Both were being treated for their wounds.

West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for Ukraine

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and the West denounced a pro-Moscow court that sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine. They called the proceedings a sham and a violation of the rules of war. A Russian state news agency reported that the defendants will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal. Meanwhile, as the Kremlin’s forces continued a grinding war of attrition in the east, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday appeared to liken his actions to those of Peter the Great in the 18th century. He said the country needs to “take back” historic Russian lands.

Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the Black man’s head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Lyoya following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. A bystander recorded the shooting on phone video. Schurr told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Defense lawyers say Lyoya’s death was a tragedy but not murder. They say the officer feared for his safety.

Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 post-election riot at the U.S. Capitol, further complicating an already messy GOP primary. Ryan Kelley is an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump who led protests against pandemic restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The 40-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday and was released without posting bail following a brief hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids. The GOP field for governor initially had 10 candidates seeking to challenge Whitmer in the battleground state this fall. Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the primary ballot because of forged signatures submitted by paid petition circulators.

Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored on a deflection with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Mikhail Sergachev and Brandon Hagel also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning get their third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight straight at home. Igor Shesterkin finished with 24 saves. Game 6 is Saturday night in Tampa, Florida.

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science. The space agency announced Thursday that it's setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future. NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. The study will last nine months. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

