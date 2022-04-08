AP News Summary at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered. At least 52 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the country’s east. Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station. Meanwhile, workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town where dozens of killings have been documented after a Russian pullout.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors, often stoned and prone to wild talk. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Transgender kids and their parents say they feel attacked by a wave of Republican-sponsored legislation and policies aimed at trans youth. Bills have been introduced to ban gender-affirming care and block transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth. Proponents say the measures are about protecting children and preserving the integrity of girls’ sports. Opponents argue that they target already vulnerable children for the sake of scoring political points.

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move was decided Friday in a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors. The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.” Smith said in a statement that he accepts and respects the decision. Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting. He'll remain eligible to win Oscars. The academy also apologized for its handling of the slap and allowing Smith to remain and receive his best actor Oscar.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost. That's according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner. Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.” Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection.

North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor. As he enters the final stretch before the state’s May 17 primary, Budd is again hoping for a boost, banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. Trump will return to the state Saturday for a rally in rural Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. Three events on Capitol Hill this week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Congress’ partisan fights are as old the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. And the Senate fight over confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as a new justice, and the other moments, illustrate that.

EXPLAINER: BA.2 variant takes over. What's known about it?

An extra-contagious version of the coronavirus has taken over the world. The omicron variant called BA.2 is now dominant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization says it makes up about 94% of sequenced omicron cases submitted to an international coronavirus database. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it was responsible for 72% of new U.S. infections last week. One reason it's gained ground: It’s about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. But it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease. Vaccines appear just as effective against it, limiting hospitalizations and deaths.

Jackson's speech highlights US race struggles, progress

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's speech at the White House went to the heart of both the triumphs and struggles of Black Americans in her lifetime. She stood on the South Lawn Friday and said, “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States." With those words, she paid tribute to the generations who she said paved the way for her elevation to the nation's highest court. Although many Black Americans still struggle to surmount systemic barriers, several speech watchers said her achievement symbolizes a real milestone in the struggle for racial equality.

