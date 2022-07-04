AP News Summary at 12:16 p.m. EDT

A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate

Independence Day has arrived as the United States is roiled by hearings over the Jan. 6 insurrection, awash in turmoil over abortion and guns and struggling to maintain the common bonds that keep it together. Yet many also see cause for celebration. President Joe Biden says the holiday is a “time to celebrate the goodness of our nation.” July 4 marks the nation's 246th birthday and anniversary of independence from British rule. It’s a day when people of all stripes flock to parades, devour hot dogs at backyard barbecues and gather under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.

Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism. Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man. Prosecutor Søren Harbo told reporters that the man will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime. After the custody hearing, defense lawyer Luise Høj said she agreed to have her client undergo a mental exam. She did not comment on the charges.

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob of his supporters who marched to the Capitol, where they rioted. Hutchinson also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned Trump would face criminal charges if the Republican then-president joined them.

US: Israeli fire likely killed reporter; no final conclusion

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have concluded that the bullet that killed veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was likely fired from an Israeli position. But they say it is too badly damaged to reach an absolute determination, and that there is “no reason to believe” she was deliberately targeted. State Department spokesman Ned Price, announcing the results of the probe on Monday, said “independent, third-party examiners” had undertaken an “extremely detailed forensic analysis” of the bullet that killed her. Abu Akleh was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in May. The Palestinian Authority handed over the bullet to U.S. investigators but is opposed to any Israeli role in the investigation.

'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Cities burned to the ground and colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region – where Russia is waging a fierce offensive - describe life during what has turned into a grueling war of attrition as apocalyptic. In interviews with The Associated Press, some complained of chaotic organization, desertions and mental health problems caused by relentless shelling. Others spoke of high morale, their colleagues’ heroism, and a commitment to keep fighting, even as the better-equipped Russians control more of the combat zone.

Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 14 missing in Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian officials in an Alpine resort town say 14 people are still unaccounted for and seven hikers were killed a day earlier by an avalanche of ice and stone unleashed when a massive piece of glacier broke off on a mountaintop. Regional official Maurizio Fuggati told reporters Monday afternoon that people had contacted authorities to say loved ones didn't return. Eleven of those unaccounted are Italian, three are from Czechia and one from Austria. Premier Mario Draghi says climate was a factor. The dead were being identified at a morgue set up in an ice rink in the town of Canazei. Earlier Monday, thunderstorms made it too difficult for rescue teams, their search dogs or drones to operate in the area.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

In rural West, more worries about access to abortion clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Across the U.S. West, rural residents have historically faced barriers in accessing abortion, such as long travel distances and lack of transportation. Now, abortion providers serving rural areas are concerned those pre-existing challenges could be further compounded by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as more patients travel to their clinics from states where the procedure is now banned or greatly restricted. In Oregon, the sole Planned Parenthood clinic serving the eastern half of the state is hiring more staff in expectation of an influx of patients from neighboring Idaho, where a trigger law banning most abortions is expected to take effect this summer.

3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia’s largest city faces more severe flooding. Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks. The excess water means parts of the city of 5 million people are facing a fourth flooding emergency in 16 months. Emergency officials said Monday the current flooding is likely to be worse than the others and affect areas spared in the earlier floods. Some places received 3 feet of rain in the past 24 hours. Rain is forecast all week.

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — The rent has come due for America’s small businesses and at a very inopportune time. Landlords were lenient about rent payments during the first two years of the pandemic. Now, many are asking for back rent, and some are raising the current rent as well. Meanwhile, most aid programs for small businesses have ended, while inflation has sharply pushed up the cost of supplies, shipping, and labor. Thirty-three percent of all U.S. small businesses could not pay their May rent in full and on time, up 5% from April, according to a survey from Alignable, a small business referral network.

