AP News Summary at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year. The boost in benefits takes effect in 2023. It will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.

Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in Thursday’s government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak. Economists have estimated that the government’s consumer price index jumped 8.1% in September from 12 months earlier. That is a distressingly large gain, though below the 9.1% year-over-year peak that was reached in June.

EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won't get

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are pressing the U.S. and Western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow’s intensified attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says allies are committed to sending weapons “as fast as we can physically get them there.” But there are still a number of high-profile, advanced weapons that Ukraine wants and the U.S. won’t provide. Defense analysts cite political sensitivities, classified technology or limited stockpiles.

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

A new poll finds that Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion. Overall, 91% say misinformation is a problem. The survey also finds that Americans are adopting habits to prevent the spread of misleading information. More than three-quarters say they've decided not to repost something on social media because they think it might be misinformation.

Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. They say the result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.

North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “actual war." The comments were carried in state media on Thursday. The tests on Wednesday extended a record number of weapons demonstrations this year by North Korea, which has punctuated the tests with threats of nuclear conflicts against Washington and Seoul. South Korean officials say Kim may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers have pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes. The attacks included one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant off the power grid on Wednesday. Ukraine’s nuclear operator said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged an electrical substation. Energoatom said diesel generators provided backup power before the external power source was repaired. Russia launched wide-ranging attacks this week in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia with Crimea. As Ukraine’s Western allies calibrated their response, Russia's domestic security said it arrested eight suspects.

China's Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying pervasive control over entrepreneurs and technology development at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party that starts this weekend. The only question is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and add supporters of markets and private enterprise that generate jobs and wealth. The congress will install party leaders, not economic regulators. That will be done by the ceremonial legislature next year. But the party lineup will highlight who is likely to be appointed premier, the official who oversees the economy, and to other posts.

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District may be the only Deep South House race in which the two major party candidates are remotely competitive. Republican challenger Chris West is trying to unseat 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop. West is touting his experience as a commercial developer, saying he could improve the fortunes of one of the nation's poorest congressional districts. Bishop is focusing on what he says is a record of achievement, pointing to his seniority and Democrats' legislative achievements. But West is betting people feel the impact of higher prices more sharply, especially the district's farmers, long among Bishop's top supporters.