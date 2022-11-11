AP News Summary at 12:17 a.m. EST

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s recent move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China signals a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies. Trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power. The export ban helps set the tone for President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Asia. Both leaders are likely to touch on the export ban, which Chinese officials were quick to condemn.

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie “Rust." The shooting was ruled an accident. Baldwin on Friday sued in Los Angeles, alleging negligence by the armorer, gun supplier and others. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun on the New Mexico set when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has said he was told the gun was safe and didn't know it held a live round. Baldwin says he's been “wrongly viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." Last month, Hutchins' family announced it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor.

China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is leaving his country’s COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations in Indonesia, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand. The Chinese leader has relied mainly on speeches by video to deliver China’s message at the U.N. and other forums since 2020. The period has seen a sharp deterioration in China’s relations with the West. The U.S. and Europe are looking at China more critically, while China’s leadership has shown a determination to go its own route.

EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The administration immediately said it would appeal. It’s not the only challenge the plan faces. Last month, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis had already put loan forgiveness on temporary hold while it considers a challenge from six Republican-led states. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.

What US election results mean for the future of Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The results of the midterm election are raising questions about the future of American support for Ukraine. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy warned last month that his party wouldn’t support writing a “blank check” for Ukraine if it captured the House majority. And his party is drawing closer to winning the majority as election results are tallied. But while GOP control of the House is likely to make sending aid to Ukraine more difficult, support for the country runs deep in both parties. President Joe Biden said he hopes to continue his “bipartisan approach” to supporting Ukraine no matter how the election turns out.

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month. Eli Lilly, Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile

SINGAPORE (AP) — Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to sterilizing surgeries before their genders are legally recognized. It's a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture. These policies have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agonizing choice between their fertility and their identity. For those who opt against surgery, the policies’ consequences can be severe, limiting their prospects for jobs, housing, marriage and safe passage through the world. Since their identification documents list their genders as the opposite of how they present in public, they can easily be outed. And that can lead to everything from bureaucratic hassles to life-threatening confrontations.