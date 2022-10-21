AP News Summary at 12:17 p.m. EDT

GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Eager Republican volunteers are knocking on doors in Georgia, trying to persuade reluctant conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump to register to vote in next month’s midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia, as the former president’s lies of a rigged 2020 election have created a new constituency of election deniers. Some are wary their votes won't be counted in November. One unlikely emissary is former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who initially stood by the defeated president’s effort to undo Joe Biden’s victory, but is now working to bring election skeptics back to the polls.

Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars. He was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He'll be free as he appeals the verdict, however. The 68-year-old was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Prosecutors had asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail. Bannon’s lawyers argued their client deserved a sentence of probation.

Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM

LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying for support to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top. Millions are struggling to make ends meet. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss.

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are piling pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer to a full-scale assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line,” according to Ukraine’s army general staff. The deputy head of the Kremlin-installed regional administration in Kherson said Ukrainian shelling of a Dnieper River crossing killed at four civilians late Thursday. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command said the Antonivskyi Bridge was hit only after the start of a nightly curfew to avoid civilian casualties.

Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on 'Midnights'

Each Taylor Swift album seems to encompass a theme, and her new record “Midnights” brings dark and electric songs inspired by the quiet and thoughtfulness of night. Sleepless nights give a deeper insight to ideas she's grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame. The Associated Press' Elise Ryan says in her review the collection of songs are self-aware and at times self-deprecating, but she carries the best of her pop experiments with her. The moonlight moments marry her signature lyrical musings with pop-forward, electronic beats. The album is out Friday.

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.

Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to bring Graham in for questioning as she tries to wrap up the investigation. Willis has said she wants to question the South Carolina Republican about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after the 2020 election.

World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar

Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for the World Cup. Authorities may face calls for labor rights, LGBTQ equality and other causes in the glare of an international spotlight like no other. They might also have to contend with public drunkenness and hooliganism in a conservative, Islamic country. Gas-rich Qatar has hosted other major sporting events in recent years but nothing on the scale of the World Cup.

Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son. The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. Talking about “learning loss” is controversial, but the casualties of Zoom school are real. The scale of the problem and the challenges in addressing it were apparent in Associated Press interviews with nearly 50 school leaders, teachers, parents and health officials, who struggled to agree on a way forward.