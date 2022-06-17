AP News Summary at 12:19 p.m. EDT

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Man, 71, held in Alabama church shooting that killed 2

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 71-year-old man used a handgun to fatally shoot two elderly people and wound a third during a potluck dinner at a church. Police Capt. Shane Ware did not identify the suspect in Thursday night's shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. But he says the shooter occasionally attended services at the church. Ware says prosecutors are preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder. Police say the shooter killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, and left another 84-year-old woman wounded. Ware says a person in the room eventually restrained the gunman and held him until police arrived.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. Johnson said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” Ukraine has been taking heavy casualties in the battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland but Johnson said Russia was too. The latest embrace of Ukraine by Europe marks another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the war hoping to pull his ex-Soviet neighbor away from the West.

T-shirts? Ice cream? Retailers cash in on Juneteenth

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers and marketers have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party favors. But many are getting backlash on social media for what critics say is undermining the day. Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A search for Juneteenth items among online sellers like Amazon and J.C. Penney produced everything from toothpicks with pan-African flags to party plates and balloons. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, apologized last month after getting slammed on social media for a Juneteenth ice cream flavor of swirled red velvet and cheesecake under its store label Great Value.

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrong and should be overturned. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The court reversed that decision and sent the case back to district court.

Title IX creating opportunities for international athletes

MILAN (AP) — Maria Bulanova was surprised she could be recruited to the bowling team at Vanderbilt University “all the way from Russia.” It was a chance for Tze-Han Lin to go from Taiwan to the University of Oregon to play golf on a full scholarship. Both of them and many other international athletes playing college sports in the United States had little sense of Title IX when they were younger. But the federal law has opened the door for thousands of female athletes to get an education in the United States.

Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart, in vastly different eras, and they were about different things. But in both episodes, a Republican president tried to do an end run around democracy. Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that eventually consumed Richard Nixon's presidency. The anniversary intersects with the continuing House hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Mysteries from both affairs endure. Is there a smoking gun yet to emerge in the investigation into Donald Trump's actions leading to the insurrection? And why did Nixon indulge in political malfeasance when he was on a smooth path to reelection?

Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization. McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. said Friday. McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board was investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid to a departing female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0