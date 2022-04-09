AP News Summary at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says democratic countries are united in working to stop the Russian invasion. In his daily late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.” Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their recent visits to Kyiv and pledges of further support. Zelenskyy also repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas. He said Russian energy sales to European countries have been the source of its “self-confidence and impunity.”

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. He also told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he's renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. Zelenskyy looked visibly exhausted yet animated by a drive to persevere a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. That attack came after evidence of civilian killings emerged as Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Walking through Bucha, The Associated Press spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Almost every one said they saw a body, sometimes several. Civilians were killed, mostly men, sometimes picked off at random. Several survivors were adamant about that. Many, including the elderly, said they were threatened themselves. The question that survivors, investigators and the world would like to answer is why. Some believe the Russians weren’t ready for an extended fight or had especially undisciplined fighters among them. The deterioration was swift and horrific. “They needed to kill someone,” one survivor says. “And killing civilians is very easy.”

Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister. Anticipating his loss, Khan, who charged his opposition colluded with the United States to unseat him, on Friday called on his supporters to stage rallies nationwide on Sunday.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years.

Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China’s stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Relatives say multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers infected with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video after getting little to no information about their loved ones from the hospital.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, French President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become the country's first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election's first round. Cost of living concerns have become a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. In 2017, Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.

S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

BOSTON (AP) — The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia’s ability to repay foreign debt. That indicates Moscow could soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century. S&P Global Ratings issued the downgrade to “selective default” late Friday after Russia arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles on Monday when they were due in dollars. It said it didn’t expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within a 30-day grace period. Tightened sanctions placed on Russia this week bar it from using foreign reserves held in U.S. banks for debt payments.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Authorities say Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. The Steelers and Washington Commanders, his former team, released statements extending their condolences. The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters. The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round. And then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith. Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes. Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70. Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead. Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.

