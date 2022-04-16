AP News Summary at 12:56 p.m. EDT

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. The strikes on Saturday were a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

'I feel so lost': The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhikes daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son's body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled. They were the first to be seen on empty streets after the Russians withdrew from communities around the capital, Kyiv. Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the worst of the war only to find it had taken their children. Trubchaninova has spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his is one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance.

US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Army trainers are using lessons learned from the Russian war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China. The role-players in this month’s exercise at a training center in California's Mojave Desert speak Russian and the enemy force is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack. In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.

Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety

Video shows Patrick Lyoya disobeyed an officer during an April 4 traffic stop, tried to run, then wrestled with the officer over his Taser before the officer fatally shot him in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For a number of Black men and women, resisting arrest during encounters with police for minor traffic stops have been deadly. Experts say anxiety levels of the people stopped and even the officers involved can be high, adding to the tension. Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund. He says Black men who encounter police often assume they will be victims of brutality.

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The medicinal use of hallucinogenic mushrooms is making inroads in U.S. states as military veterans advocate for the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs, including in conservative states like Utah, Texas and Oklahoma. At least four states have approved studying their medicinal properties in the last two years and several U.S. cities have also decriminalized so-called magic mushrooms. Oregon is the first, and so far only, state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient found in certain mushrooms. But studying them has gotten approval not only in blue states like Hawaii, Connecticut and Maryland but also GOP-led Utah, Texas, and Oklahoma, where the state House passed a bill this year.

Some state lawmakers calling it quits, can't afford to serve

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Various state legislators around the country are calling it quits this year, in part because of the low pay. It's an issue especially in part-time legislatures like Connecticut, where the base salary of $28,000 hasn't been raised in 21 years. There's concern that the low pay will discourage people of modest means from running, making legislature's less diverse racially, economically, and age and gender-wise. Bills increasing legislator pay were proposed in several states this year, including Connecticut, Georgia, Oregon, and New Mexico, which is the nation’s only unsalaried legislature. But so far they’ve faltered. Some lawmakers fear that voting themselves a pay raise will rankle the voters.

Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign 'through churches'

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel makes no secret of his Jewish religion. He is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, attended Jewish summer camp and sends his kids to Jewish day school. Nonetheless, Mandel has run a campaign steeped in Christianity. His campaign website features a picture of a cross and an American flag. He has pledged to make decisions in Washington with “the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.” And he holds most of his campaign events at evangelical churches. It’s a strategic repositioning that reflects a wider realignment of the U.S. political landscape, with Republican Jews and conservative Christians increasingly aligning over pro-Israel policies.

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Evacuation orders for close to 5,000 people are still in place as firefighters battle a deadly blaze in New Mexico. The wind-fueled wildfire has ripped through the mountain community of Ruidoso. The flames have destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since the wildfire broke out Tuesday. Authorities said they suspect the fire was sparked by a downed power line. Elsewhere in the U.S., crews have been battling large fires this week in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, where a new blaze forced evacuations Friday along the Rocky Mountain’s eastern front near Lyons about 18 miles north of Boulder.

Sweden prepares for more clashes as far-right demos continue

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Sweden say they are preparing for violent clashes in southern Sweden following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. Two days of riots in various Swedish cities and towns culminated in the violent clashes that left 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire. The demonstrations were organized by a the Danish party Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line.” The party is led by Rasmus Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship.

Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Competition at the Invictus Games has begun with a driving challenge around an automotive obstacle course ahead of an evening opening ceremony being attended by the games’ founder, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military service members and veterans, by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics. This year's competition is taking place in the Dutch city of The Hague. Ahead of the opening ceremony on Saturday, Harry got up close to the action when he was driven around the obstacle course. The couple later waved to spectators as they were driven around in miniature Land Rover cars with children at the wheel.

