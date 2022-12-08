AP News Summary at 12:32 p.m. EST

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine and it achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it also carried a heavy price, with American Paul Whelan still detained in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government says baseless. Biden says Griner is “safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,.” He spoke from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. Griner's monthslong imprisonment on drug charges brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions. The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Biden is expected to sign the measure into law.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. It's the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution on Thursday. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. Activists warn others could be put to death as well since at least a dozen people have so far received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers.

Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain’s media and the racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix series that promises to tell the “full story” of the couple’s estrangement from the royal family. Netflix released the first three episodes of the series on Thursday. Relying on interviews with the couple, as well as their friends and experts on race and the media, the episodes dissect the close relationship between tabloid newspapers and the royal family while discussing the history of racism in the British Empire and how it continues to pervade society.

Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives'

FORT BELKNAP AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets were wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation by poisoning campaigns, disease and the loss of prairie where nomadic tribes once roamed. Now students from the tribal college are helping reintroduce the small predators to the northern Montana reservation with guidance from elders and outside wildlife groups. As extinctions of animals and plants accelerate, tribes with little money are trying to re-establish imperiled species and restore their habitat. The work parallels growing calls to “rewild” degraded natural systems. Plague periodically wipes out Fort Belknap's ferrets, and half its foxes may have died or fled. But tribal members say they’re committed to rebuilding species with deep cultural significance.

Pausing breast cancer treatment for pregnancy appears safe

A new study is reassuring for women who are taking hormone-blocking pills after a breast cancer diagnosis and want to become pregnant. It finds that they can take a two-year break from these drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back. The women in the study returned to hormone-blocking therapy after the break. Results of the new study are being discussed Thursday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Breast cancer is more common in older women, but increasingly it’s being diagnosed during child-bearing years. Researchers will continue to follow the study participants.

Police reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case. Police identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of the youngster, who’d been known to generations of Philadelphians as the “Boy in the Box.” His naked, badly bruised body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 25, 1957. He was 4 years old. The case is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.

USC QB Caleb Williams voted AP Player of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. The sophomore Heisman Trophy favorite is the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans. Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. TCU quarterback Max Duggan came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points. Williams has passed for 4,075 yards with an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.

Review: 'The Whale' is a hard but astounding film to watch

The center of gravity of “The Whale” is obviously the 600-pound man at its center. Look closely, though, and he’s the one with a soul as light as a feather, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Charlie is a reclusive, morbidly obese English literature teacher unable and unwilling to stop eating himself to death. As his health woes mount and his life expectancy is put at just a week, Charlie struggles to reacquaint himself with his estranged daughter. The movie, based and adapted from an off-Broadway play, is directed by Darren Aronofsky and star Brendan Fraser has earned Oscar buzz for playing Charlie — and he totally deserves it.