AP News Summary at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Italy voters shift sharply, reward Meloni's far-right party

ROME (AP) — Italian voters have shifted sharply, rewarding a party with neo-fascist roots and bolstering prospects the country could have its first far-right-led government since World War II. Partial results Monday from the election for Parliament suggested far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party were winning Sunday's vote. In a victory speech, Meloni struck a moderate tone, saying: "If we are called to govern this nation, we will do it for everyone, we will do it for all Italians and we will do it with the aim of uniting the people (of this country).”

From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path

PHOENIX (AP) — The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Then his deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a far different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who would eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes will soon be back in court, but not as a lawyer. He and four others tied to the group head to trial this coming week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

Politics impede long-advocated growth of UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Virtually everyone involved agrees that the powerful U.N. Security Council needs to expand and include more voices. But as with so many things, the central question is exactly how. Five countries that were powers at World War II’s end have dominated the United Nations and its most important body for its 77-year history. The council remains in its current configuration despite a growing, four-decade clamor for other countries to join that VIP group to reflect the dramatically changed 21st-century world. The failure of the council to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shone a spotlight on another failure: It can't seem to increase its inclusivity.

US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast in their first such training in five years. The four-day training that began Monday came a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. South Korea's navy says the drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations. It says more than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan are mobilized for the drills,

Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the peak of the Cold War. That's according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister who spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the 50th anniversary Thursday of the communique Kakuei Tanaka signed with China's Zhou Enlai. Tanaka was confident and ambitious, his daughter says, but his mission to normalize relations with China was a huge gamble. He told her before leaving that he would resign if his mission failed. The visit in 1972 followed President Richard Nixon's visit to China months earlier that transformed the then-isolated nation's position in the world.

Biden's mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

CINCINNATI (AP) — Some Democrats facing tough midterm races are praising many of the Biden administration's top policy achievements even while distancing themselves from the president himself. Those conflicting political incentives have forced many front-line Democrats into delicate balancing acts. Biden’s approval ratings have improved lately but remain low as inflation still runs near record highs. Yet unemployment is down, wages are up and the White House and Democratically controlled Congress have notched wins that many candidates in close races applaud. Their predicament lays bare the lack of a national Democratic playbook on how to run in relation to Biden and his White House.

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 counts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections. The partisan practice has been legal for over a century but became more fraught after a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year. In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. The language is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 19th century Electoral Count Act.

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — False claims about the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump and his allies are spurring new interest in working the polls in Georgia and elsewhere for the upcoming midterm elections, but for different reasons. Some prospective poll workers tell The Associated Press they aim to shore up a critical part of their state's voting system amid the lies and misinformation. But others have bought into the claims, leading election security experts to worry that those workers could overstep their roles. Local election officials say they have numerous safeguards to prevent a single poll worker from disrupting voting or trying to manipulate results.

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also told CBS he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure as the weather gets colder. He says this winter “will be very difficult.” Although the European Union is now largely off limits to most Russians, with direct flights stopped, an exodus of Russians fleeing military service is dividing European opinion over whether they should be granted safe haven. Officials in the Baltics say the Russians have had plenty of time to protest the war but did not. The partial mobilization is also triggering more protests in Russia.

Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found

TORONTO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remain without power and officials are trying to assess the scope of devastation from former Hurricane Fiona. It swept away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country’s Atlantic provinces. Officials said they found the body of a woman swept into the sea. After surging north from the Caribbean, Fiona came ashore before dawn Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, still at hurricane strength. Defense Minister Anita Anand says troops will help remove fallen trees, restore transportation links and do whatever else is required for as long as it takes. Fiona caused at least five deaths in the Caribbean.