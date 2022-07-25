AP News Summary at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office. He'll deliver a policy speech Tuesday night before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit. Some advisers are urging him to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less time relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign. His potential 2024 rivals, including former Vice President, Mike Pence, have been taking increasingly overt steps to challenge Trump's status as the GOP's standard-bearer.

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are warming up to the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano. When Mastriano crushed a nine-person field to win primary in May, some in the party warned that his far-right views would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro. That means embracing a candidate who alienates moderate party members. But some Republicans say they’re duty bound to get behind their party’s nominee.

Pope apologizes for 'catastrophic' school policy in Canada

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools. The pontiff says the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed their families and marginalized generations in ways still being felt today. Francis spoke Monday near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, on lands of four Cree nations south of Edmonton, Alberta. He said, “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.” The long-awaited apology opens Francis’ weeklong “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, which is meant to help the church on its path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and help victims heal.

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana. Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building. Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who evacuated from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they can’t afford to live in safer places. They are risking their lives. One woman was killed by a missile outside her home just two days after returning. Ukrainian authorities are frustrated as some civilians remain in the path of war, but the region's residents are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country. But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start anew. The mayor's office in one small Donetsk city estimates that 70% of evacuated residents have come back.

The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me." But those tough lines were never spoken by Trump. They were crossed out, apparently by Trump himself, according to exhibits released by House investigators on Monday. Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted out a short video that included testimony from White House aides discussing Trump’s speech that next day and a screenshot of the speech, with notes and thick black lines through some of the text.

AP source: Top aide to Pence testifies before 1/6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who says Marc Short appeared before the grand jury under subpoena. Short was at the Capitol on the day of the siege and was with the vice president as he hid from rioters who had called for his hanging. ABC News first reported that Short appeared last week before the grand jury after receiving a subpoena to do so. On CNN Monday evening, Short confirmed the appearance.

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question state senator

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that the prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor. The judge’s decision Monday likely has no real bearing on the future of Willis’ investigation but provided ammunition to critics who have accused her of pursuing a politically motivated case.

‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.