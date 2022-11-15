AP News Summary at 12:52 a.m. EST

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people. U.S. President Joe Biden says it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation,” prompted Biden to call an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders. But key questions around the circumstances of the missile launch remained Wednesday. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid a crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

NASA fixes new leak, resumes fueling moon rocket for launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has managed to plug a leak while fueling its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch. It's the space agency's third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. NASA never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, but altered the fueling process to minimize leakage. It seemed to work. But another hydrogen leak cropped up Tuesday night, prompting NASA to sent workers to the pad to tighten a valve. The repair worked, but then a Space Force radar tracking site went down. The 322-foot rocket is poised to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. It's the opening of the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections. Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the party's approach to reclaiming a Senate majority. In a letter to Senate Republicans, Scott wrote, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me." Republicans are holding their leadership elections on Wednesday.

Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are moving ahead with legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Democrats are acting now as they face the prospect of divided government in the next Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill Wednesday, betting that at least 10 Republicans will vote with all Democrats to advance legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide. The bill has gained momentum since the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion. An opinion at the time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Tuesday in Washington that “Title 42” authority must end immediately for families and single adults. He said the regulation, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 under public health legislation, violates federal rule-making procedures. His ruling conflicts with another decision in May by a federal judge in Louisiana that the asylum restrictions remain in place. Migrants have been expelled from the United States more than 2.4 million times since Title 42 took effect in March 2020.

Rent stabilization measures win in US midterm election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week’s midterm elections. The activity reflected growing angst over record high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of homes. Voters in three U.S. cities approved capping rent increases at below inflation with a measure in a fourth city leading in the vote count. Tenant advocates say rent caps are critical to keeping low-income renters out of homelessness. But critics of rent stabilization were dismayed. They said restricting rents will spur disinvestment in rental stock and discourage the construction of affordable housing. But both sides agree that the country must build more affordable housing.

Second boat of over 100 Rohingya lands on Indonesian beach

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach. It is the second group in as many days to arrive in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh. The group of 61 men, 36 women and 22 children landed Wednesday morning in Bluka Teubai village. The sub-district leader says the group was taken to the fisherman hall and will stay there while waiting for further information from the local authorities. A group of 110 weak and hungry Rohingya refugees also landed in the North Aceh district on Tuesday after traveling in a boat for more than a month. They were aiming for Malaysia but were stranded in Aceh waters after leaving Myanmar.

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints voiced its support for proposed federal legislation safeguarding same-sex marriages. The Utah-based faith said in a statement Tuesday that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships against God’s commandments. Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they don't infringe on religious groups’ right to believe as they choose. Support for the Respect for Marriage Act under consideration in Congress is the church’s latest step to stake out a more welcoming stance toward the LGBTQ community, while holding firm to its belief that same-sex relationships are sinful.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.