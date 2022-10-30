AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EDT

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ken Fallas watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers being carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters. Overwhelmed, he couldn’t process what was happening. Fallas is a Costa Rican architect who has worked in Seoul for the past eight years. He said Saturday’s Halloween festivities at the city’s nightlife district of Itaewon were a long-awaited occasion to hang out with fellow expats following years of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the 32-year-old became a front-row witness to one of the most horrific disasters South Korea has seen. The smartphone video Fallas took shows groups of Halloween revelers carrying out their unconscious peers, one after another, from an alley near Hamilton Hotel.

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion access in several states could hinge on the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors, supreme court justices and attorneys general. In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions. Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. And when abortion is brought up, a number of them say they would not change the status quo, or would have exceptions if they do impose new restrictions. The issue looms large especially in states where elections are expected to be close.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted loud calls demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. He spoke after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the agreement, alleging that Ukraine carried out a drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. The grain initiative has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships to safely leave Ukrainian ports since it was signed in July. It was to be renewed in late November. The grain agreement has succeeded in lowering global food prices, which have fallen by approximately 15% from their peak in March.

Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians have began voting in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The incumbent vows to safeguard conservative Christian values, while the challenger promises to return the country to a more prosperous past. More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots. Because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours of the polls closing.

Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking term as Communist Party leader. Xi’s consolidation of power comes as the Unitd States has retooled its defense and national security strategies to reflect China as America’s most potent military and economic adversary. Biden takes pride in having built rapport with Xi since first meeting him more than a decade ago. But now Biden faces a counterpart buoyed by a greater measure of power and determined to cement China’s superpower status. Biden and Xi are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of next month’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say at least 32 people have died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge. But local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi city collapsed. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that the bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovation, gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it.

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

HONG KONG (AP) — Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of Foxconn factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people who are allegedly Foxconn workers climbing over fences and carrying their belongings by foot down the road. The Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou is one of the largest factories in China that assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices. Cities surrounding Zhengzhou have appealed to Foxconn workers to report their return in advance so that they can undergo appropriate isolation measures.