AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EST

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state are digging out from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5 feet by early Saturday. The inundation forced the NFL to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit from the Bills' home stadium in Orchard Park. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers through Sunday evening before mixing with rain on Monday.

Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest president in U.S. history is hitting a milestone birthday. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, and questions are swirling about whether he has the acuity and stamina to run for president again, if he chooses to do so. He says he intends to run, yet leaves himself an out, saying he is "a great respecter of fate.” He's got a record as a campaign winner and has posted major legislative successes in recent months. But surveys of voters point to concern about his capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision, at age 82, to pull back from leadership and let a new generation rise may spill over into Biden’s thinking

New special counsel has long career confronting corruption

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor named as special counsel to oversee investigations related to former President Donald Trump has a long career confronting public corruption and war crimes. Jack Smith was named in 2010 to lead the Justice Department's public integrity section after it was involved in a botched case. Colleagues who have worked with Smith describe him as hard-charging, fast-working and passionate, a prosecutor who operates free of political persuasion and who is relentless about his cases. The investigations Smith is overseeing carry obvious political implications because they concern a former president and current White House hopeful.

EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the remainder of two significant investigations related to former President Donald Trump focuses fresh attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history. In this case, Attorney General Merrick Garland has turned to Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor with a background in public corruption probes to lead investigations into the retention of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. A look at the origins of the special counsel, the position’s powers and what to expect as Smith pursues his work:

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.

Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. Infantino says he feels gay, feels like a woman and feels like a migrant worker. Infantino later defended the country’s immigration policy and praised the government for bringing in migrants to work. He called Europe's criticism of Qatar's policy on migrant workers "hypocrisy." He says “give them some future. Give them some hope.”

UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks in Egypt: the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. Several cabinet ministers from across the globe told The Associated Press that agreement was reached on a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It’s a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile a day after its neighbors said they had detected the flight of an ICBM with a potential to reach the continental U.S. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in separate drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, got married at the White House on Saturday. They are now members of the small club of people who have tied the knot at one of America's most famous addresses. The couple exchanged vows on the South Lawn. It was the 19th wedding in the 200-plus-year history of the White House. It's also the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride and the first on the lawn. There's lunch inside the White House for the newlyweds, their families and the wedding party immediately after the ceremony. A dessert-and-dancing reception was set for the evening.