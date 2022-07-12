AP News Summary at 12:33 a.m. EDT

US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations have tentatively agreed to back a cap on the price of Russian oil, the main pillar of the Kremlin’s financial revenue. Participants in the price cap plan would agree to purchase the oil at a lower than market price. The idea is to bring Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to a halt while possibly lowering energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the price cap proposal. In Japan on Tuesday, U.S. and Japanese officials agreed to explore the feasibility of price caps.

Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Biden lands in Israel on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day stop before heading to Saudi Arabia. Iran’s quickly evolving nuclear program is high on the agenda. Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal brokered by Barack Obama and abandoned by Donald Trump a key priority as he entered office. But indirect talks for the U.S. to reenter the deal have stalled as Iran has made rapid gains developing its nuclear program.

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. A government report Wednesday is expected to show that consumer prices soared 8.8% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data provide FactSet. That would be an increase from 8.6% in May and the biggest yearly rise since December 1981. Inflation at that level would make it highly likely the Federal Reserve will implement another large interest rate increase at its next meeting in two weeks. Higher rates are intended to cool consumer and business spending and slow the economy and inflation.

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election is heating up. Prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. For witnesses who live outside Georgia, the process of getting a subpoena is more involved than for in-state witnesses. Prosecutors have to ask the judge overseeing the special grand jury to certify that the witness is necessary. Then they have to get a judge in the state where the witness lives to issue a subpoena.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Screaming' and a Trump tweet never sent

WASHINGTON (AP) — At its seventh hearing, the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday showed further evidence that President Donald Trump was told, repeatedly, that his claims of election fraud were false — but that he continued to push them anyway. And at the same time, he turned to the widest possible audience on Twitter, calling his supporters, some of them violent, to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to not only protest but “be wild” as Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory. Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy says the tweet “served as a call to action and in some cases as a call to arms.”

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka has fled the country. Gotabaya Rajapaksa slipped away in the middle of the night only hours before he was to step down amid a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. An immigration official said the president, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the Maldives. The president’s departure followed months of demonstrations that culminated Saturday in protesters storming his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister. Sri Lankans continued to stream into the presidential palace Wednesday morning. But they said they weren't celebrating Rajapaksa's departure because “we have nothing.”

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. In a fiery filing, Twitter accuses Musk of violating the merger agreement “because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

State judge blocks Louisiana from enforcing abortion ban

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities have once again been blocked from enforcing the state’s near total ban on abortion. A state court in Baton Rouge released a judge's order Tuesday blocking enforcement while lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of abortion rights pursue a lawsuit. The suit originated in New Orleans but was shifted to Baton Rouge by a judge who said it belonged in the state’s capital. Louisiana’s law includes “trigger language” that made it effective when the Supreme Court reversed national abortion rights on June 24. The suit claims the state law is unclear on when the ban takes effect and on medical exceptions to it.

Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, like “This Is Us” and “black-ish” walking away forever limply and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was nominated for best variety special and best directing for a variety special despite criticism over its anti-transgender comments. And Hulu’s buzzy true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building” was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing, outstanding comedy and stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.