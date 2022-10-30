AP News Summary at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty. It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.

Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday. The night began with thousands of revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district. People eager to show off their Halloween costumes wore brightly colored capes, wizard hats and bat wings. But after panic ignited, an unmanageable mass of people packed into a narrow alley where toppled revelers were stacked on top of one another “like dominoes.” The chaotic crush was so intense, people had their clothes ripped off.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the “hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night. Witnesses said people fell on each other “like dominoes.” One witness said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes. Nine of them were declared dead on the spot. Nearly two-thirds of the 153 people killed were women.

Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden called the move a “really outrageous” act and warned that global hunger could increase. Russia has suspended a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets. The Kremlin took the step because it alleged that Ukraine staged a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry reported that a total of 218 ships involved in grain exports have been blocked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said in a video address Sunday that “Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger.”

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India

MORBI, India (AP) — Over 130 people have died after a century-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. State minister Harsh Sanghvi said that 132 people have died so far and that many were admitted to hospitals. Local media reports said over a hundred people plunged into the Machchu river when the pedestrian bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. The colonial-era suspension bridge had reopened four days ago after renovation. Officials said the bridge gave way because it could not handle the number of people on it. The Hindu festival season had drawn hundreds of people to the recently opened tourist attraction.

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia on abortion, the economy and voting in a policy-heavy debate. Sunday evening's match was the pair’s final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Kemp said “it’s not my desire" to have further abortion restrictions but that he would consider bills sent to him by a Republican legislature. Abrams said she would support legal abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb. Abrams accused Kemp of using voting laws to aid his own elections while Kemp said Abrams lies about voting in Georgia to aid and enrich herself.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Men exonerated in Malcolm X killing to receive $36 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The city of New York will settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X. Their lawyer, David Shanies, confirmed Sunday the city has agreed to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars. The state will pay $10 million. The move comes nearly a year after a Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, now 84, and the late Khalil Islam. Prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and suppression of exculpatory evidence had undermined the decades-old case against the men.

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — For centuries people in southern France have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts which are making water sources salty and lands infertile, leaving bull-herders to rethink their livelihoods. Scientists in the region say the Camarague risks losing both its economic and cultural worth as well as its natural beauty if interventions aren’t taken to help curb climate change. Top climate experts around the world say sea levels will continue to rise and that drastic action is needed to stop making the problem worse.

AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It'll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season. Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.