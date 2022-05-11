AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EDT

Ukraine shuts off Russian pipeline amid talk of annexation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one hub that feeds European homes and industry. Meanwhile, a pro-Kremlin official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said it would ask Moscow to annex it. The remarks could be another sign of Russia’s broader plan for Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion that has so far gone awry. After his forces failed to quickly overrun the capital, President Vladimir Putin shifted his focus to the country’s eastern heartland of the Donbas. But one of his commanders has suggested that Moscow’s plans are broader, saying it also hopes to take control of the country’s south. An official installed by Moscow in Kherson said authorities there want to make the area a “proper region” of Russia.

US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation slowed in April after months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% from 12 months earlier. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest rate since 1981. On a month-to-month basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the smallest increase in eight months. Still, Wednesday’s report contained some signs that inflation may be becoming more entrenched. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, “core” prices jumped 0.6% from March to April — twice the rise from February to March. Those increases were fueled by spiking prices for airline tickets, hotel rooms and new cars.

Senate vote to support Roe v Wade expected to fall short

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is rushing into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law. Wednesday's vote will provide a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The afternoon roll call promises to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee the constitutional right to abortion services after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. But Democrats in the split Senate lack the votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, one of the satellite channel’s best-known reporters, has been shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. The broadcaster and two reporters who were with her blame Israeli forces. The Israeli army initially suggested that Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinian militants. But its military chief later stepped back from that assertion, saying it's unclear who fired the deadly bullet. Abu Akleh’s death could draw new scrutiny of Israel’s military justice system. It also threatens to further strain what are often rocky relations between the army and the international media.

Trump candidate loses in Nebraska, wins in West Virginia

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including Trump-backed businessman Charles Herbster, who was accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.

US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic U.S. record. That translates to roughly one overdose death every 5 minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday released provisional data for 2021. The estimate marked a 15% increase from previous record — set just the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates to come up with the estimates. Overdose death trends are geographically uneven. Alaska saw a 75% increase in 2021 — the largest jump of any state. In Hawaii, overdose deaths fell by 2%.

Elon Musk, an erratic visionary, revels in contradiction

Many people are puzzling what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal. If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction. Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech. But he has long used the platform to attack those who disagree with him. He’s a brilliant visionary, widely admired for reimagining what a car can be, not to mention his ventures in rocket travel and solar energy. But his apparent joy in trashing the conventions of corporate behavior have alienated some analysts, regulators and employees.

The tiniest babies: Shifting the boundary of life earlier

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Growing numbers of extremely premature infants are getting life-saving treatment and surviving. Over the last half century, medical science has slowly shifted the boundary of what is known as viability ever earlier. While the concept of viability has long been associated with the abortion debate, it is a changing line that has little to do with most abortions. More than 99% of abortions occur at or before 21 weeks, according to federal statistics. It is a real concern for doctors, though, as they try to care for these children, who are highly susceptible to disabilities such as cerebral palsy, cognitive impairments, blindness and severe lung problems.

Reports: Hong Kong arrests Roman Catholic cardinal, others

HONG KONG (AP) — Reports say a Roman Catholic cardinal, a singer and at least two others have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China's national security. The U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch says Cardinal Joseph Zen, lawyer Margaret Ng, singer Denise Ho and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained Wednesday by Hong Kong's National Security Police. The group says the arrests are apparently related to their roles as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal aid to people who took part in 2019 pro-democracy protests that were quashed by security forces. Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping National Security Law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020.

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. marshals and sheriff’s deputies led an 11-day manhunt for an Alabama murder suspect and jailer who were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely provided the most detailed and comprehensive accounting to date of the U.S. Marshals Service investigation and nationwide manhunt in an interview with The Associated Press. The manhunt led authorities across three states as they searched for the duo. Eventually, police located Casey White and Vicky White in Indiana. Vicky White fatally shot herself after a police pursuit. Casey White has been returned to Alabama.

