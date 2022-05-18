AP News Summary at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Battle for Mariupol draws toward close after surrender

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The battle that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close as Russia said nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who held out inside a pulverized steel plant had surrendered. Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop with Ukraine.

Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: a lack of diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national reckoning over racial inequality sparked by George Floyd’s murder two years ago has gone on behind closed doors inside America’s intelligence agencies. Shortly after his death, employees of the National Security Agency had a call to speak to their director about racism and cultural misunderstandings. One by one, officers spoke about examples of racism that they had seen in America's largest intelligence service. Similar calls took place across the intelligence community. Interviews with retired officers and the community's own data show people of color remain underrepresented across the intelligence community and are less likely to be promoted.

Biden has an eye on China as he heads to South Korea, Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's six-day trip to South Korea and Japan aims to build rapport with the Asian nations’ leaders. Biden will also be trying to send an unmistakable message to China that Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine should give Beijing pause about its own saber-rattling in the Pacific. Biden departs Thursday and is set to meet newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Their talks will touch on trade, the global supply chain and North Korea’s nuclear program. Biden will also meet with leaders of the alliance known as the Quad, which includes Japan, Australia and India.

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States — and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.

How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano is not the only candidate who won a Republican primary on Tuesday after embracing former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But no GOP contender did more to subvert that last presidential election -- and no one may be better positioned to subvert the next one -- than Mastriano if he’s elected Pennsylvania’s governor. He has pledged to end no-excuse vote by mail, which hundreds of thousands used in this week’s primary. He also wants to force millions of registered voters to register again. And he would hold additional authority over elections because Pennsylvania is one of the few states where governors have the power to appoint the secretary of state.

House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation that would devote more federal resources to preventing domestic terrorism in response to the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. The vote Wednesday night was along party lines, 222-203, with one Republican, Illinois' Adam Kinzinger, in favor. The House passed a similar measure in 2020 only to have it languish in the Senate. But Democrats are pushing for a broader federal focus on domestic terrorism as they lack support in the Senate to move ahead with gun-control legislation. Numerous Republican lawmakers opposed bolstering the Justice Department's domestic surveillance efforts.

US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man

NEW YORK (AP) — Massachusetts has reported a case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada. Health officials said Wednesday they are looking into whether the case is connected to small outbreaks in Europe. Monkeypox is typically limited to Africa and the rare cases in the U.S. and elsewhere are usually linked to travel there. A small number of confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. Health officials said the U.S. case poses no risk to the public. The Massachusetts resident is hospitalized but in good condition. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who traveled to Nigeria.

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas. He is facing mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Shortly before police say he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the diary, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on another online service, and that some of them accepted.

EXPLAINER: Why is Wall Street close to a bear market?

NEW YORK (AP) — The bears are rumbling toward Wall Street. The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when a market index has fallen 20% or more from a recent high. The S&P 500 is now down 18.2% from the record high set on Jan. 3.

