AP News Summary at 12:23 p.m. EDT

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Takeaways from first primaries since Roe v. Wade overturned

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare Republican who supports abortion rights found success in Colorado in the first primary elections held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, New York’s first female governor positioned herself to become a major voice in the post-Roe landscape. In Illinois, Democrats helped boost a Republican gubernatorial candidate loyal to former President Donald Trump in the hopes that he would be the easier candidate to beat in November. And in at least two states, election deniers were defeated, even as pro-Trump lightning rods elsewhere won.

FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them. That's according to law enforcement officials and others familiar with the inquiry who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. More than a dozen alleged abuse victims have so far been interviewed as part of the probe that comes as the Archdiocese of New Orleans reels from a bankruptcy brought on by a flood of sex abuse lawsuits and allegations church leaders turned a blind eye to generations of predator priests.

Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas official says two more migrants from the San Antonio trailer tragedy have died, raising the death count to 53. A Mexican government official says most of the migrants found dead after being abandoned in a truck in the sweltering Texas heat were from Mexico. The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Wednesday that 27 of the victims were from Mexico, 14 were from Honduras, seven were from Guatemala and two were from El Salvador. Efforts to identify the dead are being complicated by a lack of identification documents, the need to share fingerprint data across borders and even stolen IDs.

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

MADRID (AP) — NATO has declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security. It vowed Wednesday to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country’s leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow. The alliance’s condemnation was not wholly surprising. Its chief earlier said Russia’s war in Ukraine had created Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II. But it was a sobering about-face for an organization that once called Moscow a strategic partner. NATO held its annual summit in Madrid in a world transformed by Russia’s invasion. The war pushed the alliance to pour troops and weapons into eastern Europe on a scale not seen since the Cold War and has driven a major overhaul of its defense.

$30B from Russian oligarchs frozen under REPO seizure effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs' wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals’ property and funds in its first 100 days. The Treasury Department says that’s on top of yachts, other vessels and luxury real estate that have been impounded as well as $300 billion in Russian Central Bank funds that have been immobilized. The seizure program is one of several efforts designed to drain Russia of its resources as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine. But civil rights advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach.

Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion

The Supreme Court's ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a travel scramble in some parts of the U.S., as abortion providers redirect patients to states that still allow the procedure. A growing number of states are moving to mostly banning abortion. Clinics operators are moving, doctors are counseling crying patients, donations are pouring into nonprofits and one group is dispatching vans to administer abortion pills. Some cities _ like Kansas City and St. Louis _ also are drafting plans to help with the travel logistics. Groups are trying to help with everything from gas cards for travel to connecting patients with small aircraft pilots willing to transport them to a clinic in another state.

R&B hitmaker R. Kelly in court for sex abuse sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is being sentenced in a sex trafficking case that could put him behind bars for years. A judge is set to impose the sentence Wednesday in a federal court in New York City. Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term. The defense says a sentence of 10 years or less is all he deserves. A jury found Kelly guilty last year of racketeering and other counts in a trial that was seen as a signature moment in the #MeToo movement. Outrage over his misconduct with children and young women was fueled in part by the widely watched docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Verdict looms in trial over 2015 Paris extremist attacks

PARIS (AP) — The historic trial stemming from the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamic State extremists that killed 130 people has reached a conclusion after nine months. The violence in the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium represented France’s deadliest peacetime attack. For victims’ families and survivors, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in the quest for justice and closure. Abdeslam faces up to life in prison without parole on murder and other counts, the toughest sentence possible under France’s justice system. He has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized and pleaded with judges to forgive his “mistakes.”

Justices limit 2020 ruling on tribal lands in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American. The 5-4 decision on Wednesday cut back on the high court’s ruling from 2020 that said a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. That first decision left the state unable to prosecute Native Americans accused of crimes on tribal lands that include most of Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city with a population of about 413,000. But the justices said Oklahoma can step in when the victims are tribal members and their accused assailant is not.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0