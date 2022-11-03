AP News Summary at 12:24 a.m. EDT

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.

Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election. The current caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, conceded defeat on Thursday. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament. The strong showing promised to end the political gridlock that has paralyzed Israel for the past three and a half years. But the planned agenda of the new government expected to take office promises to further polarize a deeply divided nation and risks antagonizing Israel’s closest allies abroad.

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden kicked off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He campaigned Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Lula's team meets Bolsonaro as Brazil's transition kicks off

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro has met briefly with the envoy coordinating the transfer of power to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, four days after Bolsonaro's tight election loss that has sparked protests by his supporters and his refusal to publicly concede. The meeting between Brazil’s far-right outgoing president and Vice President-Elect Geraldo Alckmin took place at the presidential palace. Alckmin heads da Silva’s transition team and had earlier arrived in the capital of Brasilia, launching the process that will culminate with da Silva’s Jan. 1 inauguration. Bolsonaro chief of staff Ciro Nogueira has told reporters he had received authorization from Bolsonaro for the transition process.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.

Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name. James’ office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud. But Trump Organization lawyer Christopher Kise said Engoron’s order sends a message that “free enterprise is simply not welcome in New York.”

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests. The ICBM test was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles in the morning, drawing swift condemnation by North Korea’s neighbors and the United States, which reacted by extending ongoing joint air force exercises with South Korea. South Korea’s military said North Korea later fired three more short-range missiles into waters off its eastern coast. Those launches came an hour after a senior North Korean military official issued a statement threatening retaliation over the extension of the U.S.-South Korea drills.

Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner. But the documents say five “Perry Avenue” gang members were arrested within a year of the killing on probable cause of murder. Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, citing “inconsistent witnesses" and the possibility two sides were “mutual combatants.” Prosecutors said in a statement that evidence in Stoner's case is “insufficient" and that police agree.

John Mellencamp revisits 'Scarecrow,' his game-changing disc

NEW YORK (AP) — It's not often you hear a record that's a reputation-changer for a musician. For John Mellencamp, that disc was “Scarecrow” in 1985, which lifted him from generic heartland rocker to a serious artist who inhabited his native Midwest creatively as well as physically. The disc gets the deluxe reissue treatment this week. In an interview, Mellencamp describes the making of the record, which partly inspired the Farm Aid movement that exists today, and his influences as a songwriter. Says the 71-year-old singer: "I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but I'm not surprised that people liked that record."