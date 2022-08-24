AP News Summary at 12:45 p.m. EDT

Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need. Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt. Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is nervously bracing for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warns could be especially brutal Russian attacks as the country observes its Independence Day and marks the war’s six-month point. Conditions are considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital. Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens Wednesday, but there were no immediate attacks.

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Abortion rights remains a salient political issue for Democrats, as a special election in New York showed on Tuesday. In other top takeaways from primaries in New York and Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to flex his political muscle, leaning into electoral and cultural divides in the Sunshine State even when he's running unopposed in his state's primary. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida on Tuesday night, while the battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members persisted. And former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP remains immeasurable.

Panel details pressure campaign for unproven COVID treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House panel looking into the government's coronavirus response says the Trump White House tried to pressure U.S. health experts into reauthorizing the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that had been discredited as a COVID-19 treatment. The report by the Democratic-led subcommittee provides new evidence of the administration’s efforts to override Food and Drug Administration decisions early in the pandemic. And it sheds light on the role TV personalities such as Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon now running for the Senate, played in first bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of White House officials. The report focuses on pressure at the FDA, the gatekeeper for the drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount that his supporters largely funded wrapped up over the weekend. Fewer than 100 votes changed out of more than 500,000 cast in those counties. The measure failed by about 165,000 votes statewide. Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the recount results should put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud. Gietzen alleges without evidence that votes statewide might have been vulnerable to the same type of programming error that initially switched results in a county commission race.

Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan; 903 dead since mid-June

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say that recent heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since mid-June, with 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless. The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 126 people were killed in flood-related incidents in the past 48 hours. It says most of the victims are women and children. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued an appeal, urging philanthropists to help provide relief to flood-affected areas. Flash floods have now started to affect also the southern Sindh province, after inundating many areas in southwestern Baluchistan province and also in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, in the country's east.

Stocks tick higher as Wall Street waits ahead of Fed speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher Wednesday. Most of the stocks in the index are climbing modestly. The Dow and Nasdaq also shook off small early losses to rise modestly. Tesla shares were one of the strongest forces lifting the market. They rose ahead of a stock split scheduled for the end of the day. Treasury yields rose after a report showed orders for long-lasting goods were stronger in July than expected, after ignoring transportation.

Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

An illegal dirt road ripping through protected areas in Brazil is only a few miles shy of connecting two of the worst areas of deforestation in the Amazon basin. If the road is completed it will turn a large area of remaining forest into an island, under pressure from human activity on all sides. Environmentalists have been warning about just this kind of development for decades. Roads are a focus because most Amazon deforestation occurs alongside them, where access is easier and land value is higher.

Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly, dead at 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drummer Jerry Allison, who played and co-wrote songs with rock pioneer and childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82. Holly’s band, The Crickets, broke through in 1957 with “That’ll Be the Day,” followed by six other Top 40 singles in just 12 months. Allison’s teenage girlfriend (whom he later married) was the namesake for the title of their hit “Peggy Sue,” which features Allison playing one of rock’s most celebrated drum parts, a rolling pattern called paradiddles. A spokesperson for Gold Mountain Entertainment, which manages The Crickets, confirmed Allison's death.

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

BEIJING (AP) — Twin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country’s unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat. The male and female cubs are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. State media gave no word on the father, but Chinese veterinarians for years have been using artificial insemination to boost the population of the animals, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo in the mountains of western China. Encroachment on their land by farmers and industry has reduced the pandas’ space.