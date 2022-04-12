AP News Summary at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, wounding 10 people. Police are looking for a man who rented a van they believe might be connected to Tuesday's shooting, although they haven’t established a definitive link. Chief of Detectives James Essig identified the man as 62-year-old Frank R. James and says James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Essig says a key to the rental van was found at the scene along with a semi-automatic handgun, a hatchet, smoke grenades and other items. Police have since found the van, empty.

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express. The Russians appear not to have put a high priority on arms interdiction, perhaps because their air force is leery of flying into Ukraine’s air defenses to search out and attack supply convoys on the move. They have struck fixed sites like arms depots and fuel storage locations, but to limited effect.

A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID's cruel US toll

Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss -- one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss. COVID-19 has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.

Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is vowing to continue its bloody offensive in Ukraine as the war’s sixth week wraps up Wednesday. Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and significant losses. Thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Russian troops focused on the eastern Donbas region. Meantime, Ukraine is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops there. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

MENLO, Iowa (AP) — President Joe Biden has journeyed to corn-rich Iowa to announce he's suspending federal rules that restrict ethanol in gasoline, aiming to strike at least a small blow against surging inflation. He said Tuesday at a biofuel plant that the action should trim about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations — about 2,300 of the nation's more than 100,000. Biden is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a higher ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol doesn't deny that he joined the mob that stormed the building last year. But a lawyer for Capitol riot defendant Dustin Thompson vows to show that former President Donald Trump abused his power to “authorize” the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. That was the strategy that defense attorney Samuel Shamansky outlined Tuesday during opening statements for Thompson's trial. A prosecutor told jurors that Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day. Thompson’s jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67. Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s. Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

EXPLAINER: Why Finkenauer's Senate bid rests on 3 signatures

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer’s hopes of running against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this fall may hinge on a state Supreme Court ruling on three petition signatures. Finkenauer’s campaign was thrown into turmoil this week after a judge ruled she had not met the requirements to qualify for the ballot. Finkenauer, a former one-term congresswoman, called the ruling “deeply partisan” and appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. The court, under pressure to rule quickly to meet deadlines to mail ballots to Iowa residents who live out of the country, will hear arguments Wednesday and likely will issue a decision within days. The state’s primary is June 7.

In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In Rio de Janeiro, two rescue dogs have turned local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers’ ranks, wooing their growing audience, one bark at a time. Corporal Oliveira, a four-year-old dog with short brown hair, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island, injured and weak. He has since been adopted by the officers and has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 fervent followers. A dozen miles from there, another rescue dog has also turned mascot. Older, and slightly less adventurous than Corporal Oliveira, Caramello’s online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.

