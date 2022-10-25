AP News Summary at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room": the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Doctors say 'fossil fuel addiction' kills, starves millions

A new report from doctors and other health experts says the world's fossil fuel addiction is making the world sicker and is killing people. Tuesday's report in the prestigious medical journal Lancet says extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people. It also says that heat deaths are up 68% among vulnerable groups and that each year pollution from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas kills 1.2 million people worldwide. The Lancet report looks at 43 different health indicators. Report authors say global health problems from global warming are getting worse.

Dodge, deny or fib: Candidates stay vague on 2024 plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential aspirants running for reelection while dreaming of the highest office in the land often face an uncomfortable question: Will they commit to serving a full term — should they win one — when their best moment to take a shot at the White House may come sooner than that? Some, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are ducking the question. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has left herself wiggle room. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed to serving his full term if he wins. But others, including Barack Obama, have said the same and changed their minds.

Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore

NEW YORK (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck New York's Rockaway Peninsula, there was hope rebuilding efforts would give a long-awaited boost to neglected communities on the 11-mile strip. Ten years later, the predominantly Black Edgemere neighborhood hasn't seen the redevelopment residents want. Edgemere’s story plays out across the U.S. after disasters. Recovery money often comes last to, and has the weakest impact in, communities of color. Edgemere residents see new housing, businesses and places to gather in neighborhoods around them. They don't like the city's plan to add high-rise and affordable housing, and would prefer amenities like groceries and green spaces. The city is proceeding with its “Resilient Edgemere” plan and continuing beach replenishment, boardwalk improvements and more.

LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. The group approached the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday and asked for the agency to begin an investigation. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the opening of the case on Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. That's according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting. Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. But Hicks worked at the White House at the time.

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That's caused frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. Dutch manufacturer Philips has recalled more than 5 million machines worldwide due to foam that can deteriorate, releasing potentially harmful byproducts. While customers were supposed to receive new machines within a year, the company says shipments will continue into 2023. That's left many U.S. patients to choose between using a recalled device or trying other risky remedies. U.S. regulators have warned they may take the unprecedented step of ordering Philips to step up its effort.

Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'

A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. Eric Cantu said at a Tuesday news conference that his son is “getting slightly better” but that his many wounds “are great.” Attorney Ben Crump said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him. Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot. After the shooting, the officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.