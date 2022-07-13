AP News Summary at 12:26 p.m. EDT

US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, and up from an 8.6% jump in May. From May to June, prices rose 1.3%, another substantial rise, after prices had jumped 1% from April to May. The persistent price acceleration underscores the brutal impact inflation has inflicted on Americans, with the costs of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes.

In Mideast, Biden cites 'bone deep' bond between US, Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Israel for the first time since taking office. It's a whirlwind four-day trip to the Middle East in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi Arabian officials. Biden received a formal welcome at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and was briefed on Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He also laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership trained their ire Wednesday on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives. He made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation. Sri Lanka has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the meeting in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports." Kuleba also told the AP that Ukraine’s military is “planning and preparing for full liberation” of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country’s Black Sea coast.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Firefighters from Portugal and Spain to southern France are battling a spate of wildfires scorching Europe amid an unusual heat wave that authorities link to climate change. Portuguese authorities say more than 600 people have been evacuated and about 120 have needed medical attention. Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in the region outside Bordeaux in southwest France. Spain's weather service warn that unusually high temperatures combined with a lack of rainfall have created ideal conditions for destructive fires.

Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a man and his three young children who went missing last week after leaving for a planned fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond they had been headed to. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the bodies found Tuesday night are those of 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II. Kyle Moorman went missing on July 6, after leaving go fishing at the pond. After a man's body was found Tuesday night, a dive team found a vehicle with the children's bodies inside.

LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. Wednesday's report comes from the advocacy group GLAAD. A majority of LGBTQ people says they’ve faced menacing posts or comments while scrolling online. GLAAD says the tech companies aren't sharing enough information about how they respond to those attacks and reveal few details about posts or accounts that push hate speech or harass LGBTQ users. Social media platforms have outlined policies designed to prevent LGBTQ users from being harassed, threatened or discriminated against by other users because of their identity.

Stocks slide as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in shaky trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower after tumbling as much as 1.6% earlier, and the Nasdaq briefly erased all of an early loss of 2.1%. Stocks took a few U-turns through the morning, as has become the norm on Wall Street this tumultuous year. They were following the lead of Treasury yields in the bond market, which initially surged on expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates drastically to slow the nation’s skyrocketing inflation.