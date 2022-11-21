AP News Summary at 12:26 p.m. EST

Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag" law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It's not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night's attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.

Quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; at least 162 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia’s densely populated main island, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds. Residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. Officials were gathering the toll of those injured and killed by the quake in the remote area. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil says the number of confirmed dead has risen to 162, including many children. He says that more than 13,000 people whose homes were heavily damaged were taken to evacuation centers.

Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lack of electricity turned Anastasia Pyrozhenko’s apartment into a deathtrap. Without electricity, there’s no water and no way to cook food, and the woman and her husband won’t even have time to run to the shelter from their 21st floor in the event of missile strikes, because the elevator isn’t working. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the stone age,” 25-year-old Pyrozhenko said. The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities has deteriorated drastically after the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.

World Cup teams nix armbands that were seen as snub to Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has pushed World Cup teams to back down. They abandoned a plan Monday for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were set to take the field, FIFA warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards. That changed the calculus for the seven European teams. They may have expected to merely be fined. The standoff was just the latest dispute that threatened to overshadow play on the field. Since being awarded the World Cup hosting rights in 2010, conservative Muslim Qatar has faced criticism of its treatment of low-paid migrant workers as well as its criminalization of homosexuality.

US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected the contract. The votes threaten the health of the economy just before the holidays and cast more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month’s deadline without Congress’ help. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the far side and passing within about 80 miles. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since the Apollo program 50 years ago. Orion blasted off last Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on a three-week flight.

GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are engaged in a round of finger-pointing as both parties sift through the results of Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. But the recriminations obscure a much deeper dilemma for the party. Many of their nominees failed to raise the money needed to mount competitive campaigns. That forced party leaders, particularly in the Senate, to triage resources to races where they thought they had the best chance at winning. The lackluster fundraising allowed Democrats to get their message out to voters early and unchallenged, while GOP contenders lacked the resources to do the same.

Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance. The stunning development comes two weeks after Disney’s quarterly financial performance fell well short of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue, a rarity, sending shares tumbling 12%. Shares of The Walt Disney Co. are down 40% this year. The company’s stock jumped almost 9% before the opening bell Monday, with the appointment of Iger effective immediately.

Women's protests overshadow Iran's World Cup loss

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Some Iran fans at the team's World Cup opener against England showed their support for protests against the Islamic Republic's regime. Both women, who are banned from watching soccer at home, and men wore T-shirts or waved signs printed with the mantra of the uprising — “Woman, Life, Freedom.” The Iran team also appeared to make a statement, choosing to not sing along with the national anthem before the match. Iran is competing in the World Cup amid unrest wracking their country, spurred by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The establishment of a fund to help poor nations getting hit hard by extreme weather events was one of the most significant decisions to come out of U.N. climate talks the last 30 years. It affirmed that poor countries, with limited resources, are being most impacted by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms, and that industrialized nations that have done the most to contribute to climate change have a responsibility to help. While government leaders, environmentalists and activists celebrated plans for such a fund, there are many outstanding questions, ranging from how it will work to long-term repercussions. Here is a look at the development of the idea of “loss and damage,” the term it’s given in climate negotiations, and what we know about the fund.