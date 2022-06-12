AP News Summary at 12:27 a.m. EDT

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher

As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack. U.S. District Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender, has consistently taken the hardest line of any judge serving on Washington's federal trial court. Overall, the 20 judges who've sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis.

'A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5

NEW YORK (AP) — “A Strange Loop,” an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway’s most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice. Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey and also won for best book. Many of the night’s Tonys were spread over several productions. “A Strange Loop” beat “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop’s biggest hits for the top prize, although that Jackson musical nabbed four Tony Awards

US: Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials says that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review from the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward an expected decision to begin vaccinating babies, toddlers and preschoolers as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million. On Wednesday the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the shots.

Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago has advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river. The items were found Sunday afternoon near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. On Saturday, Federal Police reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance. The blood is being tested to see if it is connected to Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance journalist Dom Phillips of Britain.

1/6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe election lie

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is delving deeper into what it calls “the big lie,” Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. Those unsupported claims fueled Trump's relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. The 1/6 panel resumes its hearings Monday morning with live witnesses, including Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien. Committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider a criminal indictment against the former president. No president or ex-president has ever been indicted.

India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow as the U.S. and other Western countries cut their energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit Moscow's cash flows. Commodity data firm Kpler reports that India, an oil-hungry country of 1.4 billion people, has guzzled nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil in 2022 so far — up from 12 million in all of 2021. Shipments to other Asian countries, like China, have also increased in recent months but to a lesser extent.

Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe

The president of the Brookings Institution has resigned amid a federal investigation into whether he illegally lobbied on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. Retired Gen. John Allen said in a letter to the think tank Sunday that he was leaving with a “heavy heart” but did not offer any direct explanation. A retired four-star Marine general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, Allen’s announcement came less than a week after The Associated Press was first to report on new court filings that showed the FBI had seized Allen’s electronic data as part of the probe.

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their community increasingly at risk. Police say the 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear came after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.

Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to those in one city who requested them, as Moscow seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country. Russia Day is the holiday that marks Russia’s emergence as a sovereign state after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the two cities.

