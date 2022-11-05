AP News Summary at 12:38 a.m. EDT

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Their dire closing messages came Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania during the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. On Sunday, Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump is heading to Florida. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.

Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts. It comes as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple iOS devices in some countries, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” But Twitter employee Esther Crawford tweeted Saturday that the option “isn’t live yet" as they conduct testing in the “sprint to our launch." In response to a question about the risk of impostors impersonating verified profiles, Musk says Twitter will suspend such accounts.

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston. The 450-foot blast in the sixth inning was the first time the Cuban slugger went deep since the first two games this postseason. It made a winner out of Framber Valdez, who had allowed Kyle Schwarber's solo shot in the top of the sixth. Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star from the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Powerball numbers drawn, players await record jackpot result

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers have been drawn, and players are awaiting the announcement of a possible winner in the record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, and red Powerball 20. A jackpot winner would face a choice of taking payment through an annuity, which doles out the money over 29 years, or opting for cash. Nearly all winners go with cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.

Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator has announced regular scheduled blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. It also said that it will need to impose some emergency power outages as well. The move Saturday comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. The attacks are inflicting damage on civilian sites in a war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied drones it used in Ukraine came from Iran. But the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region and killed at least two people. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Idabel Saturday where buildings were flattened and a 90-year-old man was killed in nearby Pickins. In Morris County Texas, County Judge Doug Reeder said one person died as a result of the storm. Oklahoma authorities say a 6-year-old girl drowned and a 43-year-old man is missing after their vehicle was swept off a bridge near Stilwell but the death has not yet been officially attributed to the storm that also produced hail from Dallas to northwestern Arkansas.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Duran Duran, Pat Benatar stumble and roar into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran has stumbled into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 1980s English stalwarts were inaudible outside of the vocals of Simon Le Bon when they became the first act to perform at the Hall induction ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Le Bon shouted, “the wonderful, spontaneous world of rock ‘n’ roll!” before they launched into a do-over of their breakthrough hit “Girls on Film.” Janet Jackson took the stage next to induct her collaborators, writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton and Eminem, were also to be inducted on the night.