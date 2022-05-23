AP News Summary at 12:27 p.m. EDT

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments were likely to draw a sharp response from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a Ukrainian civilian was sentenced to life in prison. The sentencing Monday came in the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded three months ago. That war has unleashed a brutal conflict that has led to accusations of atrocities, left thousands dead, driven millions from their homes and flattened whole swaths of cities. In a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite, a veteran diplomat resigned and sent a letter to foreign colleagues in which he said he had never been so ashamed as on the day Moscow invaded. Since then, a stiff Ukrainian resistance has bogged Russian troops down as they attempt to press an offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5

Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5. The company released preliminary results on Monday and said it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week. It's the latest step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots. The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna. That company hopes to offer two kid-sized shots by summer. The FDA has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from Pfizer and Moderna.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland. He said Monday that sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely. Zelenskyy also says Ukraine needs at least $5 billion per month. He says the country has “more than half a trillion of dollars in losses." He added that tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if Ukraine had “received 100% of our needs at once, back in February” in terms of weapons, funding, political support and sanctions against Russia.

Buffalo supermarket victim Kat Massey to be laid to rest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Katherine “Kat” Massey is scheduled to be laid to rest as funerals continue for the victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. The 72-year-old's funeral is Monday. She's been described by her friends as a civil rights and education advocate. Last year she wrote a letter to The Buffalo News, calling for action targeting gun violence in Buffalo and other cities. Massey was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Three others were injured. The 18-year-old alleged gunman is charged with murder.

US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%. VMWare soared following a report that chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to buy it.

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. The best available evidence points to a fairly common stomach bug. That virus hasn’t previously caused this kind of problem in otherwise healthy kids. Investigators in the U.S. and abroad are exploring a number of theories that might explain the mystery. One possibility that's not yet proven: that the stomach virus and the coronavirus are combining to provoke a liver-damaging immune system response.

'Top Gun' and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

NEW YORK (AP) — After sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying full throttle into theaters this week. After kicking off aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Cruise and company have been on a worldwide promotional tour including a stop at the Cannes Film Festival. Where countless decades-later sequels have crashed and burned, “Top Gun: Maverick” may be a retro-blockbuster that succeeds. With visceral dogfights filmed inside with up to six cameras in the cockpit and a surprisingly emotional storyline, “Top Gun: Maverick” makes a thunderous case for the need for speed — and for the big screen.

Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh. The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it. After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska. Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, but they still couldn't dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0