AP News Summary at 12:44 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake. A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.

Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church

OWO, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Nigeria say the gunmen who killed 50 people at a church opened fire both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping. No one has claimed responsibility for the massacre. Although Nigerian security forces have not yet identified who carried out Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Church in the town of Owo in relatively peaceful Ondo state, analysts suggested they came from elsewhere in the West African nation, which is plagued by violence from various armed groups, kidnappers and extremists. Sunday Adewale, who works in the palace of the local chief, said the gunmen took used the element of surprise to their advantage.

Federal judge OKs Oklahoma’s lethal injection method

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma says the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional. Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling on Monday paves the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case. Attorneys for those inmates are expected to appeal Friot’s ruling to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. The ruling follows a six-day federal trial earlier this year. Attorneys for the death row inmates argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain. Attorneys for the state rejected that argument.

British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power. Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. The charismatic leader renowned for his ability to connect with voters has recently struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Still, most political observers think he will defeat the challenge Monday and remain prime minister. But the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding a vote represents a watershed moment for him. A narrow victory would leave him a hobbled leader whose days are likely numbered.

Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered emergency measures to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels. He's also declared a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia. The actions announced Monday aim to jumpstart an industry key to meeting Biden's climate change-fighting goals. Biden use of the Defense Production Act and other executive actions come amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products. The White House says Biden’s actions aim to increase domestic production of solar panel parts, building installation materials, high-efficiency heat pumps and other components like cells used for clean-energy generated fuels.

US general: Ukraine will keep getting ‘significant’ support

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the United States and allied countries will keep providing “significant” support to Ukraine, out of respect for the legacy of D-Day soldiers. In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Milley said Russia’s war on Ukraine undermines the rules established by Allied countries to guarantee peace after the end of World War II. He accused Russia of an “open, unambiguous act of aggression.” He spoke in Normandy on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which helped defeat Hitler and lead to the end of World War II. Dozens of veterans — now all in their 90s, from the U.S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere — were taking part in poignant D-Day ceremonies.

In historic shift, far fewer teens face adult US courts

National data shows the number of children sent to adult courts for criminal prosecution in the U.S. has dropped to new lows as more states steer teenagers instead toward rehabilitation and counseling offered by juvenile courts. The trend has coincided with declines in arrests of young offenders. Advocates say 16- and 17-year-olds kept out of adult courts have been served better by programs that offer alternatives to detention. But some police chiefs say the juvenile justice system has become too lenient.

Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company best known for developing the Taser says it's halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone. The decision by Axon comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the project. Axon CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas. But Smith said Axon would pause its work after a backlash from the public and the ethics board. Nine members of the board said Monday they're resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his announcement about the project despite their concerns.

