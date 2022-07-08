AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Japan's tight gun laws add to shock over Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. The suspect apparently circumvented the nation’s tight gun regulations by building his own weapon. Police say the 15-inch (40-centimeter) device was obviously homemade. One expert compared it to a muzzle-loading gun. Authorities confiscated similar weapons when they raided the suspect’s nearby one-room apartment. Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for candidates for his governing party. He died at a hospital, two days ahead of parliamentary elections.

Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is committed to closing the transaction.

Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has had an eight-hour private interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been a sought-after witness over his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob at the Capitol. One committee member says he did not contradict earlier witness testimony. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson had testified that Cipollone warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A United Nations report says Ukraine’s armed forces bear a large share of the blame for a deadly assault on a care home for the elderly and disabled. Ukrainian fighters occupied the facility in March and then battled Kremlin-backed rebels while dozens of patients and staff were trapped inside. Ukrainian authorities placed the fault squarely on the Russian forces, accusing them of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians in a brutal and unprovoked attack. But the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Ukrainian soldiers occupied the nursing home a few days before the attack, effectively making the building a target.

In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency. Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission. Civil rights and media groups say the law is unconstitutional and simply cannot be applied in real-world scenarios. The bill's advocates say the law allows for filming while keeping everyone safe. The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the Phoenix police force. Similar investigations are ongoing in Minneapolis and Louisville.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is raging. The stock market is tumbling and interest rates rising. American consumers are depressed and angry. Economists warn of potentially dark times ahead. But employers? They just keep hiring. The Labor Department reported Friday that America’s dinged and dented economy managed to add a vigorous 372,000 jobs in June, well above the 275,000 that economists had expected. And the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, just a tick above the 50-year low that was recorded just before the coronavirus pandemic flattened the economy in early 2020.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother. Cooper Roberts' family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. He was paralyzed from the waist down. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico, 'Paulie Walnuts,' dies at 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The actor who played mobster Paulie Walnuts on “The Sopranos” and other tough-guy roles in movies has died. Tony Sirico's longtime manager says the 79-year-old actor died Friday at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The cause of death wasn’t immediately released. Sirico was born in 1942 in New York City. He told the Los Angeles Times in 1990 that he became interested in acting in prison in the 1970s after he saw a performance by a group of ex-convicts. Among his other film credits are Woody Allen's “Bullets over Broadway” and “Mighty Aphrodite.” Sirico appeared on TV series including “Miami Vice” and voiced roles on “Family Guy” and “American Dad!”