AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from besieged steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and the United Nations say they hope to arrange more evacuations from the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol. Their comments came as scores of civilians reached relative safety after enduring weeks of shelling that targeted the city’s last pocket of resistance. While the evacuees savored hot food, clean clothing and other comforts that were denied to them while underground, Russian forces on Tuesday began storming the plant, where some Ukrainian fighters were still holed up. The U.N. said the evacuation effort over the weekend allowed 101 people to emerge from the bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks. That group included women, the elderly and 17 children.

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to access abortion services, courts in other parts of the world, including in many historically conservative societies, have moved in the opposite direction. In February, Colombia’s Constitutional Court legalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy. It was Latin America’s latest shift toward legalization and the conservative country’s most significant opening to abortion access ever. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, appears ready to move the country in the opposite direction by scrapping a right enshrined in the constitution for nearly 50 years.

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has won Ohio’s contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary, buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement in a race widely seen as an early test of the former president’s hold on his party. Vance’s win ends an exceptionally bitter and expensive primary contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. And it marks a major victory for Trump, who has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line. Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, will take on Ohio's incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the general election after both secured their parties' nominations.

Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio

The primary election in Ohio stood as the first real test this midterm election season of former President Donald Trump's status as the Republican Party kingmaker — and he passed. His chosen GOP candidate in the tight U.S. Senate race, JD Vance, won Tuesday after trailing in the polls just three weeks ago. Another Trump-supported candidate, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, easily survived a primary challenge. In the governor's primary, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine cruised to victory over three far-right challengers. Trump didn't endorse anyone in that race. He had castigated DeWine for his strict coronavirus policies in 2020.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past.

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a draft of the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in the Mississippi abortion case was leaked late Monday, the potential outcome — the overruling of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — was not a surprise. Even before oral arguments in the current case were heard, the justices had revealed themselves. They had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. One justice, Clarence Thomas, has openly called for overruling Roe and Casey.

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the right to abortion will be overturned is highlighting the risk to Black and Hispanic women. Associated Press research shows that if the Court allows states to ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it. In conservative states that already limit access to abortions, Black and Hispanic women are far more likely than white women to have an abortion. That's why advocates say they'll have the most to lose if abortion is outlawed in those states. Advocates also say those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to terminate pregnancies or raising the children they would bear.

Even as COVID cases rise, mask mandates stay shelved

NEW YORK (AP) — As mask mandates and vaccination rules kept falling across the U.S., infections from the latest COVID variants have been quietly taking hold in some places, sparking concern among public health officials but stirring a muted response from pretty much everyone else. More cities are now in new high-risk categories that are supposed to trigger indoor mask wearing, but there's been little appetite to do so. Much of upstate New York is in a high-alert category that reflects serious community spread. In New York City, cases are rising again, but it's unlikely Mayor Eric Adams will do an about face just a few months after many in his city shed masks and put away vaccination cards.

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from the North’s capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast. The Japanese Coast Guard urged vessels traveling off Japanese coasts to stay away from any possible fragments. The launch comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal and threatened to use them against rivals. The launch came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office. North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments.

Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests

Children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity for several years. That's according to a five-year study of 317 youngsters that was published online Wednesday in Pediatrics. The research involved kids who were ages 3 to 12 when the study began. On average, the kids began identifying as transgender at around age 6. After five years, 94% were living as transgender and almost two-thirds were using either puberty-blocking medication or sex hormones. Most were from high-income families who supported their transgender identities. Whether similar results would be found among youngsters who begin identifying as transgender as teenagers is unknown.

