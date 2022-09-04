AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are searching across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history. The suspects also injured 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon. Resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims, said “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again." Police chief Evan Bray said they believe the suspects are in Regina.

Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is beginning his Labor Day celebrations with a trip to one battleground state, Wisconsin, before making his third trip in less than a week to another, Pennsylvania. The White House says Biden will be celebrating “the dignity of American workers.” The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Biden's trips on Monday will see him return to a theme that was a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign — that labor unions burnished a middle class that built and strengthened modern American society.

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' effort to place candidates fully aligned with his conservative views on school boards throughout the state is helping him expand his influence. Of the 30 candidates endorsed by DeSantis in the Aug. 23 elections, 19 won, five lost and six are headed to runoffs. The endorsements highlight DeSantis’ expanding sphere of influence as he runs for reelection as governor this year and considers a 2024 presidential bid. It also shows his success in leveraging culture war battles over education, anti-racism policies and COVID-19 restrictions into support from voters.

What to watch in Massachusetts' primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl has Trump’s endorsement, and is going up against businessman a political newcomer, Chris Doughty. The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey in the general election. She would be the state’s first openly gay governor if elected. The governor’s office is open this year because popular Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opted against running for a third term.

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child, following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to the Seattle suburb of Renton. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Coast Guard said four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the search.

Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea's warning

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An activist said he has again flown huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items and an anti-North Korea placard across the tense inter-Korean border, despite the North’s recent warning of a deadly attack over his activities. Park Sang-hak said the 20 balloons launched Sunday carried thousands of masks, Tylenol and Vitamin C tablets. One balloon carried an anti-Kim placard. North Korea is deeply angered by such activism and has made the highly questionable claim that such objects caused the country’s COVID-19 outbreak. Days after Kim Jong Un's sister made threats over the ballooning last month, Park was attacked at a rally. He suffered a broken arm and a suspect was detained. His claim that North Korea ordered the attack couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Military reserves, civil defense worry Taiwan as China looms

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the importance of mobilizing civilians when under attack, as Ukraine’s reserve forces helped fend off the invaders. Nearly halfway around the world, it has highlighted Taiwan’s weaknesses on that front, chiefly in two areas: its reserves and civilian defense force. Even before the invasion of Ukraine in March, Taiwan was working on reforming both. The question is whether it will be enough.

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town. shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north the town of Weed. The blaze sparked Friday in the rural Northern California community and forced thousands of people from their homes. LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died. Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It's unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.

Chile looks for way forward after rejecting new constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans overwhelming rejected a new progressive constitution to replace its dictatorship-era charter, dealing a blow to youthful President Gabriel Boric who must now hammer out deals to create another document or change the current one. Although the proposed charter was expected to be defeated in Sunday’s plebiscite, the almost 24-point win by the rejection camp was a shocking defeat for a document that was three years in the making and had been billed as a democratic effort to replace the constitution imposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago. With 99.9% of the votes counted, the rejection camp had 61.9% support compared to 38.1% for approval.

Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Energy problems have plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that’s home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout. Only one of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant was connected to the electricity grid And Russia’s main pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany remained shut down on Sunday. The fighting in Ukraine and related disputes over pipelines lie behind the electricity and natural gas shortfalls that have worsened as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on for a seventh month. U.N. nuclear agency inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about their visit to the Zaporizhzhia power plant. European Union energy ministers will meet Friday to discuss the bloc’s troubled electricity market.